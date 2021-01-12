GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence

GL Bajaj has achieved record breaking 1100 plus placement offers for the Batch 2021 in the first round of the placements completed on 31st December. With this whooping 1100 plus, GL Bajaj has become the first private engineering institute under AKTU, Lucknow to achieve highest placement offers for Batch 2021 B.Tech and MCA students in this season. Even in the pandemic struck placement season, the institute has successfully started getting the students their dream jobs with stunning high packages. Briefing about this record breaking placement track, Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj tells that predicting the Covid scenario, the institute strategically planned the placement processes completely online ahead of time and consequently it is the first institute in the region to achieve 1100 plus placement offers for the Batch 2021.

The online placement drives started in September, 2020 wherein GLBians Batch 2021 got 161 offers by Cognizant, 156 offers are given by Capgemini, 138 GLBians claimed their job in Accenture , whereas 105 made it to TCS, Birlasoft gave offer to 80 GLBians and 60 offers have been received by HCL. In terms of the packages students are making it big with as high as 14.95 lakhs per annum; however the biggies like Amazon are yet to come where Batch 2020 students secured packages of 30.25 lakhs annually. Additionally, four students of GL Bajaj received Rs.14.95 lakhs annual package at Cisco whereas two students got Rs.14 lakhs annually at Postman. Rs.8.5 lakhs package has been given to 2 students by Stack ProTechnologies. Other annual packages gained by the students are Rs. 8.00 by Infosys, Rs.8 lakhs by ZopSmart, HashedIn Technologies, Accolite Software Pvt. Ltd and NCR Corporation. TCS gave Rs. 7 lakhs annually, whereas, Capgemini Rs.6.8 lakhs and Cognizant Rs. 6.75 lakhs. Virtusa, Accenture and Hitachi Vantara Rs. 6.50 annually and Paytm and TEKsystem offered Rs.6 lakhs annually. Additionally, companies like Amazon, Informatica, ZScaler, NTT Data, Wipro and many more are still conducting the recruitment process for the students of GL Bajaj.

Elaborating further on the continual record placements at GL Bajaj, Pankaj Agarwal , says that this has been made possible with the well premeditated training given to the students, eventually done online this year. He further explained that the training is focused on the emerging technologies to keep the students abreast with the needs of Industry 4.0.

GL Bajaj also ensures that its students should get full industry exposure to keep up with the latest buzz in the industry. For this reason, the institute has also signed strategic MoUs and valuable tie-ups with leading industry leaders like Bosch, Deloitte, Virtusa, Birlasoft, Tech Mahindra, TCS and others.

He also gives credit of repeated record placements at GL Bajaj to its outcome-based teaching methodology where the students are at the center of any delivery. Indeed that is the reason the renowned NBA accreditation has been achieved by the B. Tech – CS, IT, EEE, CSE, ECE and Mechanical branches at GL Bajaj.

Pankaj Agarwal congratulates the GLBians who are making their parents and the institute glad with big packages claimed by them in the top companies.

