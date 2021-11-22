GLA University – Giving the wings of success to its students

GLA University believes in defining success through phenomenal placements each year. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 400+ recruitment partners rolled out 2100+ placement offers up to 32.16 LPA at GLA.

“Learn to balance a dream and a job, until your dream becomes your job.” – A popular saying.

With a firm belief in the above saying, GLA University has been constantly growing as a paradise where students are assisted to make their dreams true with their dream jobs. The Training & Placement Cell (TPC) at GLA University proactively works to bring in some of the industry leaders as their recruitment partners to explore talent on the campus. Also, the responsibilities of this cell are extended to impart interview training sessions for the students.

The overall placement percentage of the university is 76% in the last 10 years.

Placement after the completion of the degree is the most concerned consideration for students and their parents. Most of the colleges make tall claims while admission but couldn’t deliver what they promise. On the other hand, GLA University has been acknowledged for premium placements for a decade now. The overall placement percentage of the university is 76% in the last 10 years. In fact, the placement of GLA University across engineering & management programs is beyond 90% in the past four years.

The university has tied up with 400+ placement partners across industries. The major companies where GLAians work includes:

- Amazon

- Apple

- Microsoft

- vmWare

- Dream 11

- Hotstar

- International Business Machine (IBM)

- Axis Bank

- HDFC Bank

- ICICI Bank

- Tata Group of Industries

- JK Group of Industries, and a lot more



Placement Highlights 2021

Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop GLA to register success in terms of placements. The recruitment highlights of the previous batch are:

- Highest Package – 32.16 LPA

- Average Package (Engineering) – 6.82 LPA

- Average Package (Management) – 6.15 LPA

- Average Package (Overall) – 5.11 LPA

- Total Recruiters – 400+

- Total Placement Offers – 2100+

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence.

Multiple Offers Bagged by GLAians

GLA has a legacy of providing dream placements to its students in their core sectors. Moreover, many GLAians succeeded in bagging two or more offers. It testifies how talent nurtures at GLA. The Traning & Placement (T&P) Cell helps students prepare for the interviews by conducting various workshops and mock interviews. Also, the guest lectures by the industry leaders assist students in developing a professional outlook. Apart from this, the industrial visits are also organized by GLA University to make their students become conversant with the workplace environment. All these factors determine the success of GLAians in the on-campus recruitment drives.

GLA University - An Overview

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. The varsity has been listed among the front-runners in the educational ratings issued by prestigious organizations. An alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA to the league of premier institutions in India offering a gateway to global success.

International Academic Alliances

GLA University has global academic tie-ups with several renowned international universities in the USA, Canada, Australia, and other parts of the globe. Parana Western State University, Brazil, University of Malaya, Malaysia, Arkansas State University, USA, Fort Hays State University, USA, California State University San Bernardino, USA are some of its major education partners. These international alliances enable GLA University to conduct student & faculty immersion programs, collaborative research, faculty exchange, and various other activities.

Rankings and Recognitions

- International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) accredited for its business programs

- Ranked #1 in INDIA amongst the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes in survey 2018 by Times of India

- Best Private University in UP Survey 2019 & 2020 by Dainik Jagran

- Best Private University in UP in Engineering by Survey 2018

- Rated ‘AAA’ amongst India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2020 by CAREERS 360

- National Employability Award among the Top 10% engineering campuses nationally 2019 by 'aspiringminds'

- Ranked #3 in UP for BBA by 'The India Today Group'

GLA University is among the leaders in multidisciplinary education. Check your eligibility for admission in any of the UG or PG management programs and carve your success plan at GLA.