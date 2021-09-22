GLA University: Imparting management education with a difference

“Good management consists in showing average people how to do the work of superior people.” — John. D. Rockefeller

Working as a manager and leading a team is what new-age professionals crave. The right management degree can pave their way towards managerial positions right from the beginning of their careers. The only concern is choosing the right b-school to pursue a management program. Due to mushrooming of b-schools that claim to be the best, most of the students land at a mediocre college and never succeed the way they want.

It is advisable to all the management degree aspirants to verify each and every detail about the college before taking admission. A management degree can certainly help you register a triumph over the other grads only if you pursue your program from a good college and in a specialization that interests you the most. A college that promises immense industry exposure works on polishing the hands-on skills of students, maintains a good placement record, and gets assistance from industry leaders for curriculum development & guest lectures fit the definition of being a good b-school.

MBA or any other management program is not just a degree, it’s an experience that equips the aspirants with leadership skills to undertake personal & professional life challenges, efficiently. Also, the way to become a successful entrepreneur goes through a management degree mostly. So, deciding on a college to pursue a management program is a crucial decision, indeed.

GLA University - An Overview

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. The varsity has been listed among the front-runners in the educational ratings issued by prestigious organizations. An alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA in the league of premier institutions in India offering a gateway to global success.

GLA University gets an edge over other institutions offering engineering education in India by encouraging experiential learning beyond the classrooms. Also, GLA promotes entrepreneurial mindset development with a New-Gen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC). It is a program launched by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

In the year 2020 itself, 220+ patents have been registered by the students at GLA. Also, the management students leverage the GLA’s collaboration with Bada Business- a venture by Mr Vivek Bindra. The major management courses offered at Institute of Business Management, GLA University include:

UG Courses

1. B.Com (Hons.)

2. B.Com (Hons.) in Global Accounting in association with CIMA

3. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

4. Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons.)

5. Bachelor of Business Administration in Family Business

PG Courses

1. MBA in Marketing

2. MBA in Finance

3. MBA in Human Resource

4. MBA in International Business

5. MBA in Information Technology

6. MBA in Retail Operations

7. MBA in Strategic & Technological Management

8. MBA in Business Analytics

9. MBA in Banking & Financial Services

10. MBA (Hons.) with 50% learning from industry leaders

11. Integrated MBA, Dual-Degree MBA, and more

International Academic Alliances

GLA University has global academic tie-ups with several renowned international universities in the USA, Canada, Australia, and other parts of the globe. Parana Western State University, Brazil, University of Malaya, Malaysia, Arkansas State University, USA, Fort Hays State University, USA, California State University San Bernardino, USA are some of its major education partners. These international alliances enable GLA University to conduct student & faculty immersion programs, collaborative research, faculty exchange, and various other activities.

Rankings and Recognitions

1. Accredited with A Grade by NAAC

2. Ranked No. 2 amongst top private universities in Uttar Pradesh. In the Survey 2021 by The Times of India

3. INDIA’S Top 7th Private University by Times BSchool Survey 2021

4. International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) accredited for its business programs

5. Ranked #1 in INDIA amongst the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes in survey 2018 by Times of India

6. Best Private University in UP Survey 2019 & 2020 by Dainik Jagran

7. Best Private University in UP in Engineering by Survey 2018

8. Rated ‘AAA’ amongst India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2020 by CAREERS 360

9. National Employability Award among the Top 10% engineering campuses nationally 2019 by 'aspiringminds'

10. Ranked #3 in UP for BBA by 'The India Today Group'

Even amid the COVID-19 outbreak, GLA University has touched the pinnacle of success in terms of placements. 2100+ placement offers have already been issued by 400+ top recruiters in campus placements for Batch 2021. The university has bettered its overall placement record and ₹32 LPA was the highest offered package for B.Tech CSE placements. The students of GLA are working with renowned companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, to name a few. GLA University is among the leaders in management education. Check your eligibility for admission in any of the UG or PG management programs and carve your success plan at GLA.