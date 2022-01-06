Global Business Icons, India 2022 Powered by Global Empire Events & BizNation TV

The Global Business Icons India 2021 powdered by Global Empire Events and BizNation TV held on 23rd December 2021 at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi India was Asia's biggest Business Conference, Exhibition and Award Ceremony where business owners came together from all walks of business to celebrate the zeal of business and to celebrate the hard work done by each one of them through the year long in such tough and striving times of covid-19 and still some how managed to survive and come out successful with bright colors. Entrepreneurs, Start-ups & Business Owners joined from Phillipines, Malaysia, Nepal, UAE & India.

The Global Business Icons India 2021 organized under the leadership of Adv. Udaiveer Singh Bindra, M.D. Global Empire Events representing theme "Where Education meets Entrepreneurship"

The event was graced by-

- Mr. KL Ganju, Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President of HCCD (Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India). Honorary Consul General of Union of Comoros.

- Wing Commander Sh. Rajinder Chaudhary, VSM, Honorary Consul of India to Lithuania.

- Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of The Republic of Palau to India.

- Ms. Shabeena Sultana, Honorary Consul of The Republic of Tunisia.

The selected delegates were presented with certificates & trophies for their commendable work by the very Honorable Ambassadors who had graced the event with their valuable presence.

The Global Business Icons conference conducted by Global Empire Events was a great success with the participation of all talented, learned and experienced business owners from all across Asia had there presence under the same roof and had the chance to have a great networking session amongst them and celebrate the passion for business each and every one of them had.

Decorated & Awarded delegates of Global Business Icons, India 2021-

- Mr. N Gangadhar Reddy - Pulse Medicare Hospital, Trivandrum, Kerala. - AgriBee Seeds Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Wungkui Zimik - Ms. Harshada Pathare - Mr. Enam Hyder Choudhary - CWEECE - Mr. C. P Mohammed Haris - Mr. Debrato Mukherjee - Ms. Mridu Bala - Mr. Ajeet Pandey - Mr. Rajeeb Saxena - Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sharma - Mr. LAKSHMANA. H. P - l Signature Salon - Ukiyoto Publishing (Isekai Labs LLP) - Dr. Satyananda Nayak - Ms. DARSHNA KUMARI RAJWANSH - Ms. Ramya Selvaraj - Mr. Yogesh Kumar Aggarwal - Mr. Rajesh Kumar - Ms. Sneha Raja - Right Decision Academy - Centillionaires Ardor Industry Pvt. Ltd. - Adv. Chandni Kapadia - Mr. Kishan Patel - Camel Umbrella - Dr. Shreedar S Joshi - Lucknow Mahila Sewa Trust - Diets for cure - Master Avimukt Garg - CA Shashi Bushan Kumar - Financial Crest Pvt. Ltd. - Ms. Kritika Arora - Ms. Vinny Ritu Aggarwal - Mr. Omkar Talmale - Education Tree Academy - Dr. Shaiil Gupta - Genus Tech Solutions - Mr. Dilip Modi - Mr. Deepak Singal - HSH Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. - Awaz Daily Harshit Tv Communication Pvt. Ltd. - The Rolling Plate Pvt.Ltd. - Mr. Kishore Kumar Das - Ms. Ningombam Chandraleikha Devi - Curio Σ - Mr. Prashant Kadam - Mr. Prateek Toshniwal - Dr. Babit Kumar - Mr. Anuj Gupta - Ms. Jigyasa Dhingra - Mr. Tanmay Goyal - Ms. Izra R Gupta - Ms. Shiuli Majumder - NIED Education Council - Mr. Amrit Sharma - Mr. Jimmy Sergill - Mr. Mayank Kumar - Mr. Mubeen Ahmed Waddo - Mr. Rohit Agrawal - Ms. Ruhi Kochar - Mr. Aniket Agrawal - Mr. Saurabh Saxena - Ms. Kajal Parag Patani - Mr. Niranjan Kumar - Mr. Vivek Bhadra - Apurnaviram Entertainment - Magnetite India Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. MD Zoheb Hossain - Ms. Daphne Soares - Dr. Bhagyesh B. Kulkarni - Mr. Raghvendra Divan - Delhi World School - Sreenidhi Global School - Ms. Aashna Vinod Gupta - Mr. Dewanand Yadav - Mr. Santosh Kumar Singh - Ms. Shirin Udhas - Mr. Ravikumar Sagar - Ms. Smitha Nair - Tournant Networkings Pvt. Ltd. - Kaipansan Life Care Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Janeshwara Ambrose - GNXTWEB Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. R. S. Rajan - Er. Kartik Gupta - Astro Aquaculture Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Chetan S. Palli - Mr. Karan Daisaria - Mr. V Sibin Mathew - Yeloo Pvt.Ltd. - Orange Education Pvt.Ltd. - Mr. Shashank Dattatray Kulkarni - Mr. Veeresh Patil - HimalayanSpace Centre - Dr. Rajib Acharya - Mr. Suraj S Soni - Mr. Ankur Ruparelia - Mr. Venkatesh Rajendran - Ms. Rashi joshi - JMT ENTERPRISES - LeadMagnet Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. HariKrishna Prasad Dunga - Mr. Prithviraj Batte - Mr. Trushar Redij - United Exchange Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Abhishek Sharma - Mr. Varun Kumar Doranala - Ms. Hitasha Mehra - Hashtag Ventures Pvt. Ltd. - Mr. Rajinder Bidhan - Mr. Rahul Agrawal - Mr. Passang Sherpa - Mr. Jony Dhankar - Rhem RealTech Pvt. Ltd. - Globus Tours & Travels - Ms. Roopinder Kaur - Baweja Hotels & Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Dr. Siddharth Bhattacharya - Student Unique Card India Pvt. Ltd.

