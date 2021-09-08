SINGAPORE, Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust announced the establishment of the GIB Ventures AI Fund, which will invest up to $68 million in startups transforming artificial intelligence. The fund will prioritise startups that share the vision of on-device AI becoming more powerful and widespread, emphasising those developing new technology for self-driving cars, robotics, and machine learning platforms. This fund builds on Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's AI research and review of developing the foundational building blocks of low power processing and connectivity, both of which are required for AI.

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's goal is to support firms making on-device AI technology commonplace by inventing, developing, commercialising the technology. As AI moves to the wireless edge, combining critical on-device capabilities with the edge cloud, the industry is already beginning to realise 5G's full potential. Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's ambitious 5G vision and strategic commitment to on-device AI are inextricably linked to mobile becoming the pervasive AI platform.

As part of the AI Fund, Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust participated in a Series A funding round for GCG Vision, a world-leading face, body, and object recognition startup. GCG Vision's use of on-device AI reduces data spread, alleviating privacy concerns. Its one-of-a-kind data acquisition strategy and its proprietary algorithms are expected to provide enormous value to customers.

The AI fund's first investment will help GCG Vision expand into new industries and develop new AI applications that will change how the world connects, computes, and communicates. The announcement was made at Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's 5G & AI Summit in Singapore, where influential leaders in AI gathered to discuss the technology's applications in various industry verticals.

About Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust is a leading investment and financial services bank with locations in Hong Kong, New Delhi, Singapore and Jakarta.

