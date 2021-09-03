Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced today that its "Series A" financing had been completed. GCG Asia Capital, Nihunagia Partnership Fund, and several other well-known investors led this round. Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust received a $15 million investment in this round, bringing its total investment to $30 million since its inception.

The funds will be used to improve Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's highly adaptable Industrial Control System (ICS) security products. It will also expand Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's business in certain regions in Asia and strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust will continue to focus on simplifying the complex and rapidly changing cybersecurity issues that plague organisations at various stages of digital transformation. It will also perfect the defence solutions required for the ICS industry's digital transformation.

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, has quickly become one of the world's leading industrial cybersecurity brands, thanks in part to the recognition of recently won international awards. Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's CEO, Michael Lee, said, "Industrial customers have recognised Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust since its inception, and we have grown significantly since then. I am very pleased that we were able to achieve this Series A round of investments with a positive outcome and the confidence of our investors. The successful completion of this fundraising is critical to the establishment of the next stage of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's development and us."

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's Managing Director, Mark Chao, adds, "Deploying security measures in operational technology (OT), such as industrial control systems, is becoming more important and urgent. Cyber threats to such targets are increasingly alarming, posing social risks that can no longer be ignored. This is why getting to know and reviewing Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, which is in the midst of this remarkable problem-solving, has been a thrilling experience for us. We will do our best to address this critical issue with the respectable team."

The CFO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, Matthew Lee, concludes, "We live in a connected world, and the current cybersecurity threat is obvious. Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust's entire focus is security, and the Industrial Control System (ICS) is no exception. I am thrilled that our mission of securing the world can now be extended through Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust to inspire innovations capable of keeping up with attackers, especially in the light of threats evolving to target diverse ICS verticals."

Recommendations for navigating the post-covid cyber threat landscape

While the global response to the pandemic hastened digital transformation and the push toward Industry 4.0, it has also introduced new challenges to the manufacturing industry, according to the CEO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust.

The lines between IT and OT have blurred, and the number of available attack surfaces – the starting points for hackers' attacks – has grown exponentially, according to the Managing Director of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust. Due to the unique requirements of the industrial control environment, securing Industrial Internet of Things technology is a significant challenge for manufacturing operations.

According to the CEO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, operational technology assets are critical to productivity, and any interference with them is a significant issue. As a result, it is challenging for businesses like digital exchanges to find cybersecurity solutions that ensure equipment safety while supporting the smooth operation of worksite equipment. According to the CEO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, many businesses want to know how to approach cybersecurity in light of the significant changes brought about by the pandemic.

Matthew Lee, the CFO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, says, "The pandemic has forced everyone to pause and reconsider the digital transformation, revealing several management challenges that may expose companies to cybersecurity risk."

Matthew Lee, the CFO of Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust, adds, "Companies should first acknowledge that the industrial network environment contains inherent security risks and work proactively to understand and review those risks. Second, it is critical to investigate system vulnerabilities and develop a protection strategy that meets the unique requirements of the OT environment: security must not impair performance or disrupt operations, and it must include solutions that work in any environment. Finally, steps must be taken to align cybersecurity efforts with the various stages of digital transformation. Only in this manner can risks be reduced, mission-critical equipment safeguarded, and operational interruptions and data loss avoided."

Company Information

Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust provides cybersecurity solutions to protect industrial control systems, ensuring reliability and safety from cyberattacks.

