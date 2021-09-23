Global Vyapar Reimagines India’s E-commerce Landscape

The availability of smartphones and cheap internet has given birth to an entire new marketplace of e-commerce in India. By 2025, this e-commerce market is expected to reach US$111.4 billion. As a matter of fact, India’s e-commerce order value witnessed a whopping growth of 36% in the last quarter of 2020. Not only that, but the pandemic also gave birth to many new small start-ups with unique products. It eventually led to a dire need for e-commerce platforms where people can sell or buy products effortlessly. Looking at the market opportunity, Apurv Patil, a new-age entrepreneur, and his co-founder Faiz Alam, a manufacturer with 20 years of experience in the clothing sector built a B2B e-commerce platform Global Vyapar to connect the manufacturing hubs to all the retailers across the country.

As former students of computer science and engineering, Apurv and Faiz always have keen attention to market trends and opportunities. When the entire country went into lockdown in 2020, they noticed the absence of a befitting B2B e-commerce platform in India to support local manufacturers. So, they raised a seed round, started work on their ideas and the result was Global Vyapar. Within two months of its ideation, Global Vyapar was successful to register over 100 manufacturers in the marketplace. Despite having some initial issues with the shipping, the e-commerce app granted those sellers a guaranteed online presence amidst the pandemic.

As a new-age trading platform, Global Vyapar is dedicated to transforming the shopping experience of Indian customers. With this app, the customers can now spend less time shopping while getting exposed to a wide range of products. Global Vyapar allows the customers to buy in bulk directly from the manufacturers making their retail experience affordable and convenient all at once. The manufacturers can also reach their target customers without being limited to geographical boundaries. On top of that, the Global Vyapar app has adopted AI and automation in order to understand the taste and need of the buyer and to enhance the trading venture of both buyers and sellers. 80% of Global Vyapar’s Operations are handled by AI decreasing the operation cost to a big extend.

Sharing his journey with his newest venture, company founder and entrepreneur Apurv remarks, “It was during the lockdown when we felt how important it is for manufacturing hubs to have an online presence. When you take a look at some cities which are famous for manufacturing, 90% of people are directly or indirectly dependent on manufacturing. These places should be accessible to the whole country. So, we started to develop Global Vyapar to provide those manufacturers with a marketplace. Even though we initially struggled to offer competitive pricing, with patience and hard work, we were successful in making us 10 times more efficient and provide a better price than the competition.”

Currently, the e-commerce marketplace is targeting retailers in the clothing segment. However, as a visionary and robust entrepreneur, Apurv is confident to build an opulent inventory trading platform and expand the horizon of his platform to every other segment.



