IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
brand post

God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!

Over the years, Olele® has set many trends with a unique blend of natural Indian fabric incorporating soothing colour, prints and craftsmanship.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Gone are the days when parents used to grow kids in the clothes of their choice. With the advent of social media, exposure to the outside world and easy access to the internet, “kids fashion” is no more a “parent thing”. Nowadays kids have become more vocal than ever about their fashion choices while parents remain conscious about the quality of clothes, comfort and value for money!

Olele® comes as the problem solver for both - kids and parents. Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls. A collection that is not only being loved by the kids but also is hugely appreciated by the parents across the globe.

Olele has earned praises for its exclusive range of kids’ dungarees & jumpsuits. Amazon.in has awarded Olele® Kids Denim Dungaree as a “bestseller.” When launched, the product garnered hundreds of positive reviews in no time. Olele’s wide collection includes almost everything from dungarees & jumpsuits to jeans, shorts, shirts, t-shirts, night suits, tops and dresses to jackets and coats.

Considering the parents' concern at large, Olele® offers full guarantee for quality and claims no-shrinkage, no-bleeding and no-stain kids clothing. In case of any issues, be it quality related or wrong product delivery, the brand offers Guaranteed 48 Hours Full Refund to its customers.

Over the years, Olele® has set many trends with a unique blend of natural Indian fabric incorporating soothing colour, prints and craftsmanship. Their collection is developed based on four basics - international styling, comfort, perfect fit and most importantly, affordability! Olele® offers timeless outfits which make the god-given adorableness stand out while making no compromise on comfort and value.

At present majority of sales comes through its own portal - OleleKids.com. However they’re also selling through all the major e-marketplaces like Myntra, FirstCry, Ajio besides Amazon to name a few. Further, Olele wishes to remain as an online brand and has no plan to expand to the offline retail base despite constant enquiries from LFR (Large Format Retail) sources and MBOs (Multi Brand Outlets). Olele believes that the future is online and hence its infrastructure is better prepared to serve customers online than offline retail.

Today, Indian parents are progressively increasing their expenditure on little ones. This extravagance isn't restricted to just birthday events and special occasions. Parents have multiplied their spending on children, particularly in the food, retail, entertainment, personal care and e-learning avenues. The indian market is an incredible and expanding space for kids fashion who love to wear fashionable clothes and strike a pose! With an expansion of access, double income in families and brand consciousness, Olele is helping young parents to create kid’s fashion statements with its timeless collection.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
brand post

SEO Tech Experts awarded with the title 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST
SEO Tech Experts, the leading marketing agency in Gurgaon, once again got the title of 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India' at the Pride of Bhaarat 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
brand post

God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Over the years, Olele® has set many trends with a unique blend of natural Indian fabric incorporating soothing colour, prints and craftsmanship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OTT Ventures’ platforms offer a multi-pronged approach to the growth of an individual, ranging from personal, professional, financial, physical, mental, and spiritual to emotional aspects of your life.
OTT Ventures’ platforms offer a multi-pronged approach to the growth of an individual, ranging from personal, professional, financial, physical, mental, and spiritual to emotional aspects of your life.
brand post

Come India, change your bingeing habit with OTT Ventures’ e-learning endeavor

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:00 PM IST
It is first-of-its-kind organization geared up to create platforms for holistic user experience that focuses on the dispensation of knowledge across age-groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhruv Tuli
Dhruv Tuli
brand post

Dhruv Tuli: Trending name in the Dalal Street Trading Circle

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • One of the youngest multi-asset traders and portfolio managers in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc
Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc
brand post

Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Laudco Media partners with Design Works. Inc, one of India's leading creative & design collective based out of Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malli Matla, The COO of CitizenChat App
Malli Matla, The COO of CitizenChat App
brand post

A versatile 100% desi App for content creators

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • With the increase in online viewership, companies and marketing firms are in constant need of video content. Social media video content is shared at a much higher rate than normal text messages or images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo(APL Apollo)
Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer, APL Apollo(APL Apollo)
brand post

Anubhav Gupta: A firm believer of the concept of ‘Learning on the job’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
With a focus on identifying and evaluating opportunities for APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo) with his innovative and well-calculated strategic planning and vision, Mr. Gupta is contributing to the company's growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jatin Malik
Jatin Malik
brand post

What's next in Men's Couture?

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Know more about Designer Jatin Malik and his Fall Winter/ Festive wear 2020 collection 'FRACTAL'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, HIFU, thread lift, and HydraFacials are the latest and most reliable cosmetic skin treatment offerings from the world of cosmetology to retain and maintain a youthful look.
Currently, HIFU, thread lift, and HydraFacials are the latest and most reliable cosmetic skin treatment offerings from the world of cosmetology to retain and maintain a youthful look.
brand post

HIFU and HydraFacials –Two rejuvenating cosmetic treatments for skin

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:09 PM IST
These procedures are very safe and reliable with assured results when carried out by experienced cosmetologists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namyaa Shwetkanika treats the root cause of smelly white discharge, giving relief from vaginal and burning sensations.
Namyaa Shwetkanika treats the root cause of smelly white discharge, giving relief from vaginal and burning sensations.
brand post

An Ayurvedic way to deal with your excessive white discharge

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Hormonal imbalance especially of estrogen is the major cause for the excess of vaginal white discharge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitrak Shah
Chitrak Shah
brand post

Know all about emerging real estate tycoon, Chitrak Shah

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:14 PM IST
His famous projects include'Shivalik Abaise', 'Shivalik Highstreet' & 'Shivalik Shilp'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Damraliya
Ajay Damraliya
brand post

Ajay Damraliya’s way of mastering entrepreneurship

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Hailing from Surat, Ajay has proved that one needs to have the ability to recognize the opportunity and start working on it if he wishes to be successful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Girn
Raj Girn
brand post

Open Chest Academy: Redefining businesses through personality development & more

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Being a multifaceted knowledge and skill learning community, TheOpenChestConfidenceAcademy.com is being built around the belief that everyone has a unique identity and capability, but very few people know how to bring this out naturally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The movie casts Mahaveer Shringi, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubeay, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Sikandar Chauhan, Yash Gaur, Anwar Ali and is directed by Mahaveer Shringi.
The movie casts Mahaveer Shringi, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubeay, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Sikandar Chauhan, Yash Gaur, Anwar Ali and is directed by Mahaveer Shringi.
brand post

Mahaveer Shringi's directorial debut proves content-driven cinema is everything

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Horror is a difficult genre to attempt, and Mahaveer Shringi did that in his first attempt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After years of hard work and dedication, Sagar has started to gain some stain in the Love Music game.(HT Photo)
After years of hard work and dedication, Sagar has started to gain some stain in the Love Music game.(HT Photo)
brand post

Artist Sagar Bhardwaj aims to inspire souls with his music

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Consistency, over the top quality, and support from friends and family are three key influences in how Sagar has shaped his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP