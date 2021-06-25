Gold Medalist Dr Rajat Gupta Initiate RG Community for Gynecomastia

Many issues are brushed under the carpet; we do not prefer to talk about them simply because they seem embarrassing to be discussed in the open. Dr Rajat Gupta, internationally acclaimed gold medalist plastic surgeon from RG Aesthetics, New Delhi, is breaking the barriers with his first-ever community initiative around Gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia is a prevalent male disorder in India with one in every five men suffering from it. It is a condition where men develop a womanly chest due to hormonal imbalance or steroids intake resulting in over-accumulation of breast tissue in the area. The overtly-developed male breasts do not go away despite extreme workouts as the problem is not fat but the tissue, which can only be removed surgically. This body irregularity causes awkwardness and lack of confidence among suffering men where they do not feel comfortable going bare body and shy away from wearing fitted garments too. As a result, they develop severe insecurity about their bodies and suffer from mental trauma.

Dr Rajat Gupta formulated an innovative surgical technique that results in a completely natural-looking chest area without any cut or scar on front of the chest. Thus, he has helped several patients get rid of man breasts and lead a normal life with added confidence. Many men benefitted from Dr Gupta’s Gynecomastia surgery and are incredibly thankful to the prolific surgeon. Yet, there are many who still feel uncomfortable even coming out in the open with this grave issue and suffer mental insecurity. Owing to this, Dr Gupta took upon an initiative to build a safe community to discuss, share and offer help surrounding the subject of Gynecomastia.

RG Community focuses on initiating meaningful and result-oriented discussions about the condition. Interested people can join the community to gather insights, ask relevant questions to the board-certified surgeon, view real-time before and after results, and connect with other patients to understand their experiences.

While discussing the idea with HT correspondent, Dr Gupta stated, "The larger objective behind the inception of this community is the idea to offer people a safe and non-judgmental podium where they can talk about their issue without any inhibitions. I have seen patients suffering from severe insecurity and feeling extremely unconfident even to utter their problems. It plays adversely on mental health, and people often fall into depression. We are here to help such patients – mentally, emotionally, psychologically and of course physically with the right surgical solution.”

RG Community is the first-ever; one of its kind community in the nation facilitating discussions around effective surgical solutions offered to patients suffering from Gynecomastia in India.

To know more please visit: https://drrajatgupta.com/community/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.