Golden Bells Pre School announces another win for their unique curriculum

India, 31st August 2021: Golden Bells Pre School based in Ashok Vihar, Delhi has recently announced the addition of another award for their unique curriculum program. They aim to imbibe a good value system within their children keeping in mind the rich traditions and values of the country to create compassionate, responsible, and innovative global citizens.

The widely recognized school focuses on building multiple facets of a child’s personality by exploring, promoting, and developing Interpersonal, Intrapersonal, Linguistic, Logical, Musical, Visual, and various other fields of personal growth. Throughout their years, Golden Bells has received many awards including:

● India’s first Pre School based on the Multiple Intelligences curriculum.

● India’s top 40 Pre Schools declared by Forbes India in Great Indian Pre Schools.

● India’s greatest brand in Pre Schools declared by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.

● India’s greatest brand in Pre Schools declared by Price Waterhouse Coopers.

● 100 Dream Catchers declared in India Today’s Book of Hope 2019.

● Best education brand declared by The Economic Times.

● India’s best Pre School for innovation in teaching pedagogy declared at World Education Summit, Delhi.

● India’s standalone Pre School for innovation in education declared at World Education Summit, Bahrain.

● Best upcoming Pre School declared by Business Sphere Group.

● Delhi’s most futuristic Pre School declared by Meri Dilli Group.

Golden Bells Pre School was founded by Dr. (CA) Rajeev Gupta. A life skill architect, strategies advisor, motivational counselor, and transformational coach, Dr. Gupta has attained his Doctorate in business administration from the American Business Management & Technology College, Switzerland. He has made it his mission to add value to teacher training, parenting workshops, and multiple intelligence-based teaching programs. Furthermore, he aims to help schools, students and individuals incorporate life-skill values by infusing his experiential knowledge to identify their innate personalities, talents, careers, and learning styles.

Golden Bells has received many awards across different categories

Throughout his career, Dr. Rajeev Gupta has been a part of various institutions and NGOs in their mission to serve the greater good. His contributions have accelerated different projects under various positions as a member at Chamber of Indian Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, Governing Body Member at University of Delhi, Associate Member at International Council for School Leadership, General Secretary at All India Anti Terrorist Front, Life Member at Rajasthani Academy and the Advisory Board Member at Delhi News 7, Navdrishti Times and at NGO Lakshyam.

He has also appeared on many TV shows as a guest speaker including Safar Kamyabi Ka at Zee TV, The Indian Story at India News, Winners at Zee TV, Pratigya Summit at Zee TV, and Pride of Indian Education at Zee TV and the YouTube Channel, My Life My Story. His contributions in the field of education & social services have also awarded him with various titles have established him as a key Ed Talk speaker and has been a guest speaker in various educational & leadership summits across the nation.

Principal of Golden Bells Pre School, Rajni Khosla says, “Education should empower individuals to make the world a better place and create an enlightened, progressive and integrated peaceful society. We at Golden Bells and De Indian Public School impart quality education that prepares children to face and respond positively to the challenges and exigencies of life. We aim for our students to believe that every day is a new opportunity and we can build on yesterday’s success or put its failures behind and start over again.”

Golden Bells provides their students with varied infrastructure as they believe that a child’s development should be encouraged through experiential learning to investigate and make sense of the world around them. This includes diverse play stations, a swimming pool, a ballroom, and a treehouse to facilitate play-based learning outdoors and indoors, libraries, computer labs, activity rooms for dance and music and air-conditioned classrooms with theme-based boards that facilitate learning via 2D and 3D projections, touch screens and wall-mounted educational games.

To know more, visit: https://gbdips.com/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.