Golden Matrimonial Services: Making dreams come true

Working alongside a highly experienced and competent team, across their three branches in Greater Kailash Part 2; Club Road, Punjabi Bagh and Faridabad, the company’s USP lies in maintaining genuine and verified profiles.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 05:33 PM IST
VB Jatwani, Founder of Golden Matrimonial Services with his sons, Unique and Deveyn Jatwani(Digpu)

Giving wings to over 1,500 dream marriages, India's leading matrimonial firm, specializing in Punjabi, Sikh, Khatri, Arora, Baniya and Aggarwal community profiles with huge database of HNIs, NRIs and upper middle class, was born in 1999 when its founder VB Jatwani thought that marriages are more than an alliance between two people.

" They are about two souls coming together For a life time accepting each other’s with their best & their worst qualities & more than that its uniting of two families ,their values ,their ideals ,their cultures ;as that is what would be passed onto their next generations .” shared Jatwani.

All this and much more come true from your dream to reality with Jatwani sons, Unique and Deveyn Jatwani, the co-founders, carrying forward the legacy of their father by following his footsteps and adding their know-how to the existing business.

With marriage being the most crucial decision of life, the company has taken all possible steps to make sure that this decision is the best decision of their lives. "Features like one-to-one personalized consultation give families an assurance that there is almost an extended family to support them in their life's important steps. This also helps in understanding what their specific requirements are and thus, eases the process of filtering the right match for them," shared Deveyn.

In the span of two decades, the company has widened its portfolio and brought in innovative strategies. “The pandemic has given us the opportunity to add new features such as digital matchmaking which helps the families and also the candidates to interact and understand each other in a better way. Google meets, video calls and zoom calls were also introduced to level up the interaction process with the families as they undergo the matchmaking process,” mentioned Unique.

Going long way, the Jatwanis envisions scaling their business globally. After receiving great response for their business pan India, they now plan to expand globally to UK, Canada, USA, Australia, Dubai, New Zealand and make marriages come true across the world.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

