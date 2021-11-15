Goldstone Prasad’s plan to capitalize renewable energy for electric mobility

Europe and the United States are far ahead of other nations when it comes to electric vehicles. This is because they have not only the infrastructure but also the resources to build such cars. While many countries are still thinking about whether electric vehicles could benefit them or not, India is one step ahead, thanks to Dr. Ponnapula Sanjeeva Prasad, also known as Goldstone Prasad. Dr. Prasad believes that India has the necessary resources to make electric vehicles more accessible in the country.

With the advent of EVs in Europe and the United States, India was in line to check out how the manufacturers used different resources to make these cars. Some of the countries are not just making EVs; they are also building driverless cars. This shows the incredible advancements in technology, something that India wants to take advantage of to help solve its transportation problems.

Dr. Prasad says, “When my team and I researched about the countries that had already started using electric vehicles, we found that the air pollution in these countries was significantly lower than before. This proved to be a turning point for me, and I set out on a mission to fast-track the development of electric vehicles in India.”

The Indian government is now embracing the fact that EVs can make a difference to the environment. However, it doesn’t have as many resources as Europe or the United States. Dr. Prasad has plans to counter the shortage of resources. According to his plans, India would need solar and wind energy instead of fossil fuels to make the EVs. While manufacturers said that renewable charging infrastructure would be a challenge in India, Dr. Prasad has a ready-made solution to that problem.

One of the advantages of leveraging solar and wind energy is that they are available at low prices. Dr. Prasad explains, “If we can use wind and solar energy for renewable charging, I think India would be slowly heading towards a time when the air pollution would no longer be a problem, and people wouldn’t rely as much on non-sustainable resources as they do now. Clean air is now the main priority in most countries, and we are doing the best we can to do our part by introducing electric vehicles.”

Dr P S Prasad (known as Goldstone Prasad) was the owner of Goldstone Infratech Limited, P.S. Investments, and Keystone Financial Corporation. However, he is a medical doctor by profession. He became interested in electric mobility after considering their financial and environmental benefits. His relentless effort to advocate and promote the concept of EVs in India saw a steep rise in the sale of these vehicles, thus proving that Indians are slowly becoming aware of the benefits of EVs for the environment.

