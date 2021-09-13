Goodwill IVF launches Center for Advanced Reproductive Services in Malappuram

Goodwill IVF, one of the best IVF centers in Kerala, launches state of the art IVF Centre in Kottakkal, Malappuram. The center, spread across 8000 sq ft, is backed by highly qualified IVF specialists, embryologists, and a world-class IVF lab with best-in-field infrastructure and equipment. Goodwill IVF has also introduced the "Goodwill Cares" initiative through which couples can pay for fertility treatment in convenient monthly installments at 0% interest rates.

Dr. Mumtaz Rehman, Founder & Medical Director, Goodwill IVF, said, "Our mission at Goodwill IVF has always been to make world-class fertility treatment accessible to all while maintaining the highest ethical standards. The Goodwill Cares Initiative is a step towards that direction. Now all prospective parents can easily pay for the fertility treatment through 0% interest EMIs. We are also conducting various medical camps to assist low-income couples in achieving their dream of parenthood. Every couple deserves the joy of parenthood. Financial difficulty should never be a hurdle for it. "

According to the recent SRS Statistical Report (2018), India's overall general fertility rate has decreased by 19.8% in the last decade. According to the WHO, one out of every four couples has experienced difficulties in conceiving. According to recent trend data, India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for assisted reproduction treatments. Goodwill IVF continues to bring affordable fertility treatment solutions to the state of Kerala.

At Goodwill IVF Center, all efforts are made to provide the most advanced treatment option available in the field of male and female infertility with high IVF success rates. Along with In Vitro Fertilization procedures, the center offers a complete range of assisted reproductive solutions, including ICSI (Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection), fertility preservation services, IUI, Andrology, Fresh Embryo Transfer, Frozen Embryo transfer, TESA, PESA, Endoscopy procedures like Hysteroscopy & Laparoscopy, Growth scans, Antenatal management, and Maternity Care.

About Goodwill IVF Center:

Goodwill IVF, A unit of Neha Hospital (An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Institute) at Kottakkal Malappuram, aspires to reinvent high-tech fertility care in India by providing world-class medical diagnostics and treatment in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) by bringing together a highly experienced team of fertility experts, including obstetricians and gynaecologists, pediatricians, embryologists, andrologists, ultrasonologists, counsellors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. The state-of-the-art technology and clinical protocols ensure high IVF success rates and the highest patient satisfaction. The team at Goodwill IVF understands that each couple and their requirements are unique and special, and they design personalized fertility plans for each couple wanting to conceive. Transparency in their clinical approach and treatment plans is what makes Goodwill IVF special and reliable.

