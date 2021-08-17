Gotrays: Indian Market to be explored, Investment Market Far from Lower Classes

Improvement of India's economic level boosts the rise of investment, and the financial investment market has grown rapidly with the compound annual growth rate of 25%. Credit/investment system in India is not perfect. India's banking system is controlled by the state-owned bank and it is featured as inefficient and tough. It mainly serves the state-owned enterprises and large private consortium. The loan/investment demand of common people cannot be satisfied. According to the statistics of the Indian central bank, 75% of the Indian people have no access to banking services, and such credit "pain point" breeds the huge financial investment market.

From the long-term perspective, India's financial investment market has not been fully explored, and the low rural coverage provides the strong support for the investment scale increase in the future. With the further improvement of urbanization rate, it is expected that there will be a large growth room for financial investment in India in the future.

Explore India's financial market, embrace the lower classes by Gotrays

Established by LLOYDS GLOBAL, the company is committed to integrating the global enterprise development and local economy. With the win-win co-operation with multiple local companies in India, the company hopes to become the leader and drive India's local economy. It is committed to enriching the Indian and achieving the wealth and value of life.

Group concepts: sharing, win, wealth, freedom, value. In other words, we provide a platform for learning and sharing, win-win cooperation, common prosperity and realization of their own value and freedom.

About Gotrays Group:

Gotrays group has multiple international affiliates, including Gotrays electrons, Gotrays products, Gotrays insurance, Gotrays pharmaceutical, Gotrays agriculture, Gotrays mining, Gotrays film and television, etc.

With the advanced technology development team, the group links to the international high-quality finance sources; With the cross industry multi-dimensional financial operation, the whole-industry brands are allied to realize the layer empowerment in the field of financial investment.

The company upholds the unique system advantages, and ensures

high load, high concurrency and high throughput. With the multi-machine cluster matching system, it can achieve rapid matching and meet high-frequency continuous transactions easily. It monitors the data changes of transaction information and asset information in real time via intelligent risk control system. If the abnormality occurs, it will alarm automatically and instantly and implement the plan operation to ensure the safety of the user's assets.

Mode innovation of Gotrays

In terms of mode system, it is mainly driven by the innovation mode. Gotrays can fully guarantee the fund security, while achieving the rapid profitability for investors. In terms of asset safety, Gotrays will adopt the preferential principles, and deeply cooperate with the international first-class enterprises and securities traders to ensure the asset safety. With the unique financial operation system and hierarchical recommendation, the wealth will be accumulated quickly.

Gotrays Vision

In 2021, Gotrays makes full use of its own advantages to maximize the income balance between financial capital and local economy, and help investors seize the opportunity in the future financial wave of the Indian market.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.