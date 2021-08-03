Gratify Digital by Shubham and Imran leading the digital marketing space

The marketing industry and startups faced devastating losses in businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic making them uncertain about the future prospects and opportunities. However, Gratify Digital ascended to challenge the norm.

Situated in the core of India, Gratify Digital is poised to transform the digital marketing industry through advanced approach and tactics. It is a full-stack digital marketing organization that offers a wide range of assistance required for organizations to keep up in the increasingly prominent digital landscape.

Founded by Shubham Mishra and Imran Khan in the year 2018, the duo create the company to help the new businesses in a squeezing time where they needed an active way and a hands-on approach to continue driving growth and revenue for their business.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms, numerous organizations were required to change their marketing strategies to cater to a wider audience, while operating on a cut marketing budget. As a significant number of these organizations have laid off their in-house marketing professionals, they are in urgent need of an organisation that can actually comprehend the difficulties they are confronting, and suggest a marketing plan accordingly for their growth and development. With immense knowledge and expertise in the domain, Shubham Mishra and Imran Khan suggest strategies and tools that drive results and help in generating revenue.

Talking about the venture, the founders say, “We are focused on assisting companies to adopt adequate marketing strategies by understanding their needs and requirements and guiding them through our unique processes at every step."

Today, Gratify Digital has become a leading name that provides its customers with 360 degree solutions for building credibility of your brand among larger masses. They provide various services like SEO services, Web Development, Social Media Optimizations, Content Management, etc. Also, they help your rank on the first page of Google, which is extremely important for your company to be discovered by the potential target audience as most of us do not go past the first page. Unlike other digital marketing agencies that offer standardized strategies, Gratify Digital has embraced a customized way to deal with each and every business alike.

Since its origin in 2018, Gratify Digital has become a prominent firm all across the country. Not limited by borders, the company started another sister agency named Gigaweb Media to attend to the global demands. Having said that, the company envisions to keep furnishing customers with their unique business strategies while extending their services in other parts of the world. By adhering to these values and plans, the founders Shubham Mishra and Imran khan manifest to set up Gratify Digital as a leading giant in the digital marketing domain.

