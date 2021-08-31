Greendot Lean consultant are helping Indian industries to grow

India has around 6.3 Crore Small and medium scale industries As per the MSME Ministry data, as of May 16, 2021. All industries are facing one or another challenges.

Major Entrepreneurs are facing challenges they cannot compete market. Chinese product are killing Indian market. Steel price is just doubled in the last few months. Increased labour cost, & even after paying more money labour is not available in certain industries. Cost of labour is increased, patrol and diesel price hike are creating costly transportation. Cost of each product keeps increasing,. adversely customer is looking to have a product at a lower price. How to survive?

Indian entrepreneurs cannot identify where their profit goes. Many of them invested money in inventory, they feel they could overcome the price hike challenge. Few have given more leverage to the customer in giving material on credit and it fire back. Market in uncertain, business dynamics are constantly changing.

In every organisation there are 3 types of activity are taking place. Value added (va), non-value added, and necessarily no value added. Toyota faced the same situation and they overcome it by implementing toyota production system more popularly known as Lean manufacturing.

That means that often 95% of the activity is an activity that the customer is not willing to pay for or is not required because of law, regulation, or business standards.

Why do something if it’s not required or if the customer isn’t willing to pay for it?

Use the 7-Wastes thought process when making improvements to the process map to help achieve the ideal state. Each of them is rather obvious when studied individually however, it is easier said than done, which refers to actually “seeing” the waste, identifying it, and eliminating it (or mitigate).

Again, it seems like common sense and most of it is; however, if the process has been done a certain way over an extended period, then these wasteful steps have somehow become overlooked or accepted. Why is it still being done that way if the waste is so logical? Challenge, challenge, challenge, the current paradigm and even review the laws, regulations, and standards (they also change over time).

Money talks....if the customer knows they can get a price reduction (and your company gets to keep some profit too), then they may change a policy or work with you to create an exception.

Although a process may be value-added, it is possible to improve on its value by examining each one in these seven areas. There may be minor elements of waste or losses with a value-added step.

A product line may include sorting, inspections, certain levels of scrap, and more, but if the competition can eliminate them, they will become the lower cost provider.

Defects (Rejects, Repair, Rework)

Parts or units that do not meet the customer specification. Defects always require some degree of additional attention, whether it they are tracked, scrapped, reworked, or repaired. And these options may cause more waste or others of the seven wastes.

Over Production

Building an excess quantity of units or more than the customer needs or will pay for. This could be due to long set-up times, very long lead times, and difficulties known at start-up. overproduction is the most critical waste type to control since it involves the other six wastes.

Transportation

Examples: Manually moving stock to a staging area and dropping off material and picking it back up to deliver to machine. Minimize the transportation and people involved in moving material. Transportation waste should be evaluated in the office and manufacturing floor. Sometimes it is electronic waste in the corporate environment. Review transportation waste of any materials (direct or indirect).

Waiting

Downtime waiting for parts, components, raw materials, approvals, the previous operation down in a cell, and paperwork. A machine could wait for next job, because the current job is being overproduced. It could be the part is waiting for something or the people involved are waiting. Once again, waiting can be a waste that occurs in a transaction and “front office” related too, such as waiting for a requisition to be approved, purchase order, or others to join a meeting.

Inventory

Not all inventory is “bad” inventory. A properly sized Kanban or plan for each unit will dictate the amounts of inventory at each phase of a value stream. The Kanban mins and max levels should be dynamic and adjusted as conditions change. It should be capable of looking forward to potential outliers and using historical performance. Of course, if a business model exists where all inventory is prepaid by customer and “none” is tied up as working capital, then that is ideal. Most often, this isn’t possible.

Parts on hand that customer has not purchased yet due to cycle time and lead time. Buffer stock used to offset variation in demand and production. Excess inventory ties up cash, creates extra handling, storage, and may never be recovered. This is a critical metric towards improving working capital.

Motion

Excess motion to adjust a machine, frame a house, make a reservation that could be done by rearranging layout, tools, and personnel. The motion may cause unnecessary fatigue and long-term injury. Proper ergonomics should be applied, when making change to motion studies.

Processing (Excess or Unnecessary)

This is different than the waste of Overproduction. The waste of Excess Processing includes waste such as over polishing parts, sorting parts that don’t need to be sorted, heating parts at too long or too high of temperature, excessive washing, redundant paperwork, excessive data collection, tumbling, turning, drying parts longer than necessary, and applying excess paint.

Another common opportunity in manufacturing and tool shops is reducing the production of a part from multiple machines to fewer or one machine, such as putting two components on or redesigning tooling to create more complex stamping in one cycle.

if SME sector doesn't take action to implement lean manufacturing tool, survival struggle continues.





