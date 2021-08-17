Gresha Chheda: Teen Entrepreneur and MUN maestro

“What I love about MUN is that it gives the youth a chance to research and deliberate about problems that impact millions across the world.”

At 16 years, Gresha Chheda, a teen entrepreneur, devotes a significant amount of her time guiding middle schoolers from grades 6 to 9, to navigate through the world of Model United Nations, popularly referred to as MUN. She has successfully conducted 2 seasons. Generally, there are 8 sessions in One Season, where the first 4 sessions are an introduction to MUN, understanding the rules and procedures of MUN. The 6th & 7th sessions are Mock MUN’s followed by the last 2 sessions where students participate in a MUN along with their peers.

Model UN is a popular activity for those interested in learning more about how the UN operates. Hundreds of thousands of students worldwide take part every year at all educational levels. Many of today’s leaders in law, government, business, and the arts – including at the UN itself – participated in Model UN as students.

MUN is an academic simulation of the United Nations and students from various academic institutions play the role of delegates from different countries and attempt to solve real-world issues with the policies and perspectives of their assigned country.

Gresha has participated in over 35+ MUN forums in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and other cities.

She says, “I've always been passionate about Public Speaking and Global issues. My journey so far has been a rollercoaster. From a 6th grade girl who hated MUN and was shy to speak, to now who has attended almost more than 35+ MUN's with experience as a delegate, organizing committee, executive board member, and a secretariat member all over India and the world including Harvard MUN, Stanford MUN, and IMUN.

Gresha has been a delegate at the Harvard MUN, Stanford MUN and IMUN. She has been awarded the best delegate in numerous MUN forums including the DDKF MUN, PIS MUN, IMUN, and others. Best position paper, and a lot many awards through this journey. All these valuable experiences have shaped her to develop into a better thinker, be more open-minded, and be a confident communicator.

“Preparing for these was always a challenge that I saw most of my peers and I faced Right from researching the topic, putting it down relevant information about the topic, getting to know the rules, what should one put into, to going to a speaking on stage , a challenge faced by 90% of the people.”

Drawing upon her own experience, she adds, “Taking all that as my inspiration, and instead of sitting idle during my summer and winter breaks, I decided to go help students, who had the interest to attend MUNs, who are curious, want to develop themselves further but were unable to figure their way around preparations and the training required.”

