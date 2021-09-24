Groomd Founder, Shivansh Kalra brings a difference in corporate gifting

In the corporate ecosystem, gifts play an important role in strengthening relationships with clients and employees alike. In fact, studies show that corporate gifting improves business activities. The result of which gets reflected in the ROI. Corporate gifting can also be a means to boost the motivation of the workers so that they can focus on their performance. Many modern companies are investing in gift cards, gift vouchers, and gourmet gift baskets during the festive season or holidays to make their employees feel valued.

Female grooming products have been a part of the corporate gift packages since the very inception of the whole gifting concept. As the importance of male grooming and personal care is getting more relevant, companies are now considering sending out grooming products to their gentlemen too. ‘Groomd’, a grooming and personal care products platform dedicated to the menfolk exclusively has come out to be a great option for such men grooming kits. Though, as it is widely appreciated today, there are products that are not biased on the basis of gender. Therefore, Groomd has made sure to incorporate all such products in their corporate gifting kits suitable for both men and women.

An idea that birthed from creativity

Talking about their idea behind developing an organization dedicated solely to modern men, Founder Shivansh Kalra says, “Personal grooming gives your personality and confidence the required boost to excel in both personal and professional life. In today's time and era, grooming as a concept is no longer limited to women. Therefore, we have ‘Groomd’ for men to maintain their personal hygiene. It not only keeps you clean but also makes you feel young and attractive making it eminent for men to keep themselves neat and trimmed. From shaving to skincare or even haircare, a man requires everything to look energized, sharp, vibrant, and also vigilant, and we, bring it all!”

Customized Gift sets that make corporate celebrations intriguing

If you are planning to order gifts for some corporate event then Groomd’s collections are the best place to opt for. The clients can get their own customised kits with any products of their choice available. For instance, if one is planning to gift hair care products then make a kit of Hair Shampoo, Hair Conditioner, and Hair Mask with an option to add a personal touch to all the boxes. From adding your logo or even getting a tagline printed, Groomd offers it all. Another unique kit can be made with a face wash, face peel-off mask and daily face moisturisers. Adding to the list of options is a bewitching kit of Beard Growth Oil, Beard Wash, Beard Comb, which will certainly bring a smile on the faces of all male employees. Groomd provides brand oriented packaging making the kits even more exceptional.

It makes taking care of skin a lot more convenient for the male. The products are safe for all skin types, free from parabens & sulfates, and approved by dermatologists. They make sure that all their products work to rejuvenate the employees’ skin helping them energize their look after a productive day at work. The brand has already collaborated with many business giants and has received a contending feedback as it works diligently for every order.

Making men’s grooming effortless

Groomd is a men-oriented brand that curates a wide range of personal care products for men to help them sharpen their look and style. Their grooming essentials are formulated through extensive research and testing to match the grooming requirements of the men. The 100% vegan and natural products by the firm make it easy and hassle-free for men to maintain their personal hygiene. They offer every possible male personal care product including beard care, shaving, face, hair care, and skincare products. The matchless products by Groomd are even appropriate for any corporate gift packages.

Groomd offers a wide range of customized gifts as well as gift sets which will help to make corporate celebrations intriguing. The gift sets available at the Groomd website is an absolute dead-on for the businesses that are looking for some men grooming kit options. Every Groomd product is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable, and completely safe. So, the corporates can incorporate their kits for corporate gifting packages without a second thought.

With such authentic and meticulously crafted products, Groomd is making sure that the corporate lifestyle of the men who like to live in style is upscaled through their exemplary corporate gifting kits. Continuing along the same lines, the brand is assured to touch horizons and be a renowned name in the C-World whenever the topic of gifts comes up!