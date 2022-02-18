Group Bayport leverage customization into a disruptive e-commerce setting

Digital-First and Hyper-Personalization are the twin megatrends redefining how consumers interact with a business and make purchase decisions. Globally, COVID has led to an acceleration of customers shopping preferences to shop through e-commerce vs traditional offline brick and mortar stores. According to a McKinsey study, the USA itself has seen 10-years of e-commerce penetration getting compressed into just three months during COVID-19, indicating a massive and rapid shift in consumer behaviour. Additionally, consumers' demands for one-of-a-kind, personalized products ranging from apparel, footwear, and home décor, among many others, are also on the rise. This shift in consumer behavior is here to stay. Furthermore, in the current digital age, unique experiences, seamless customer journeys, and tailored product offerings highly appeal to the consumers.

While pandemic-led disruptions severely impacted brick & mortar businesses, Group Bayport’s digital-driven business Covers & All (www.coversandall.com) identified a niche at the intersection of digitalization and personalization. Consequently, it has emerged as a world leading B2B, B2B2C, and D2C e-commerce business for custom covers and tarps.

Covers & All provides custom-made protective covering solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use. With a portfolio of over 800 products spanning across outdoor living spaces, furniture, fire pits, grills, swimming pools, outdoor TV covers, workplace & warehouse items, & more, it caters to the unique needs of over 500,000 individuals and businesses.

"The challenges during the first wave of the pandemic demanded us to get more imaginative. The virtual freeze on promotional products spendings & global cancellation of trade shows had impacted our flagship signage & display business. In this situation, we leveraged our e-commerce technology and design & custom manufacturing capabilities. We crafted high-quality custom protective covering solutions for both individuals & businesses to protect their outdoor assets like vehicles & furniture from year-round extreme ambient conditions. We allocated a substantial amount of our resources to give a thrust to our Covers & All business, helping us turn our vision into reality," says Nishant Shah, Founder Group Bayport.

In just five years, Covers & All has revolutionized the covers industry and has become one of the World's largest players in the custom cover market. With a unique blend of digital technologies, proprietary customization tools, design support, world-class manufacturing technology, skilled workforce, and a global supply chain, Covers & All empowers customers to design, create and procure personalized products under best-in-class turnaround time, delivered at their doorstep.

“When we launched Covers & All in 2016, the outdoor market was increasingly becoming more sophisticated with consumers demanding plush, trendsetting furniture. At the same time, finding premium-quality, tailor-made covers for such furniture was a challenging task. At Covers & All, we tackled this by understanding every customer requirement and then working diligently to fulfill every bit of it with our quality craftsmanship and 24/7 customer support,” says Samarth Sawhney, Vice President of Emerging Business at Group Bayport.

Shah adds, “While many organizations downsized their workforce during the first wave of the pandemic, we retained our existing workforce and deployed them to Covers & All. Moreover, to support artisan families, we onboarded 50+ semi-rural craftswomen and trained them to stitch custom covers.

“Our vertically integrated business model, honed for over a decade, provides us the ability to produce a wide range of custom products for customers globally. It enabled us to quickly pivot and scale up the Covers & All business profitably during the pandemic. We continue to invest in augmenting our capabilities across the value chain to sustain the growth momentum fueled by the tailwinds from digitalization and personalization,” says Rajiv Bhatt, Head of Corporate Affairs & Strategy.

Group Bayport, headquartered in the USA, has grown 10x in a short span of five years, and is increasingly consolidating its position as a leader in the global custom printing & products industry. Covers & All has been a strong driver behind this growth, and now represents almost 50% of Group Bayport’s total revenue, with the balance comprised by Signages and Displays, and custom Home Decor and Apparels. With a portfolio of rapidly growing e-commerce platforms, robust manufacturing capabilities in India and the US, and a globally optimized supply chain, Group Bayport provides end-to-end custom printing solutions and products to businesses as well as directly to customers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and India.

With online shopping penetration continuously rising and consumer preference for tailored-made products over standard-size offerings, Covers & All is rapidly expanding its custom product catalogue and geographical footprints, and is set to remain on a high-growth trajectory for years to come.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.