Grow your retirement corpus with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Financial security is one of the primary concerns for most people post-retirement. Individuals must have a contingency plan in place and prepare for financial security early on in life, as sources of regular income are curtailed post-retirement. Investing in a sound financial tool which provides stable and assured returns is one of the most effective ways of growing your retirement corpus.

Fixed deposit is one of the most preferred investment avenues available for risk averse investors. You can be certain that your money will be safe in a fixed deposit, which is why, an FD is the ideal tool for growing your retirement corpus and securing your golden years.

Bajaj Finance is one such financier that provides investors the dual benefit of safety and stable growth.

Reasons why Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is one of the best investment tools for individuals looking to save for their retirement:

Higher interest rates for senior citizens

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers some of the highest FD interest rates in India. For non-senior citizens, the applicable interest rate is 6.50%, and an extra 0.10% is offered to those who choose to invest online. Senior citizens can avail an additional rate benefit of 0.25%, irrespective of the mode of investment.

To understand how you can create your corpus with Bajaj Finance online FD, consider investing Rs. 50,00,000 for 5 years. Given below is a tabular representation of returns at maturity for senior and non-senior citizens.





As the table suggests, you can earn up to Rs. 19,31,216 over a period of just five years. You can also use the FD interest rate calculator, available on the Bajaj Finserv website, for checking the interest payouts for different tenors and deposit amounts.

If you plan on meeting your recurring expenses and liquidity requirements via your investment you can also choose to invest in a non-cumulative FD.

Let us assume you invested Rs. 30,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance FD. Under the current interest rates, here is how much you can receive through a non-cumulative FD, with an investment tenure of 5 years.

You can use the interest payout to fund your monthly expenses.

Loan against FD

You can easily avail a loan up to 75% of your FD amount to fund your liquidity requirements. This makes Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit an attractive investment tool for investors, as they get an easy credit option in case of financial emergencies.

Easy investment process

With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can invest in just a few minutes using a hassle-free, paperless online process. There is no need to wait in long queues, with Bajaj Finance online FD you can invest from the comfort of your home.

Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA/Stable by CRISIL and MAAA/Stable by ICRA. Higher safety ratings are an indication of timely payments and no defaults. With this, you can be rest assured that your principal amount and steady returns are in safe hands.

Considering the multiple investment options within fixed deposit plans, the inherently safe nature of the instrument and the lucrative interest rates offered, Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit has cemented itself as one of the highly preferred investment options. Secure your golden years, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit.

