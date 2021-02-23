Growth of India Fantasy Cricket industry catalysed by apps like GoSuper11

Fantasy sport is the current trending topic in recent times. With IPL 2021 approaching, people are setting up their accounts on various Fantasy Gaming apps. If you don’t know what a Fantasy gaming app is then don’t worry. A Fantasy gaming app will let you create teams of your own from the playing pool of live cricket matches. If your team wins then you will get cash prizes that are already set on the matches, by the app. You can find a list of live cricket matches which are being played around the world. You can check timings and playing teams and set your dream team accordingly. Since there are a lot of Fantasy gaming apps around, choosing the right one will benefit you with huge cash prizes. Go Super 11 is one such app that will instantly reward you with 1000 credits once you register in the app for the first time. Go super 11 was launched in August 2018 and since then it has garnered a lot of audiences. Let us take a look at the detailed review of the app.

Features of GoSuper11

Create 8 teams for every live match

In Go Super11 you can create 8 teams and can use them in different cash contests. By making 8 teams you have a huge chance of winning. Sometimes there are last-minute changes in a team due to injuries or other calamities. By making 8 teams you reduce the chance of losing a player from your team and thus chances of winning are high here.

The contest entry fee is the lowest

For every contest in Go Super11, there is a set amount of entry fee that you have to pay upfront. In Go Super11 this fee is quite low from other Fantasy gaming app in the market. There is tons free contest where you don’t have to pay any fee and can win hefty from those as well.

Rewards for leveling up in the app

The most interesting fact about Go Super11 is that you get rewards if you reach certain levels in the app. To move up the ladder in the app you have to play through as many contests as you can and win that contest.

The amazing support team from Go Super11

Go super11 provides excellent support to their customers. You can call them anytime through their Whatsapp account and can rectify a problem if any. They will reply to you instantly and solve your problem on the go.

Other features of the GoSuper11 app

Go Super11 like other fantasy gaming app has a deadline as well and it is 15 minutes before the start of the game in the real world. If you want your cash to be disbursed to your bank account then it can be done instantly. They have a referral program as well from which you can earn a hefty amount of money when someone joins through your referral code.

How to create an account on Go Super 11 app?

● Download and install the Go super 11 apps from gosuper11.com

● Open the app and fill out the registration form

● You can use a referral code like GET100 to get a joining bonus

● Once your email has been verified you can start playing in Go Super11. This you can do by clicking from the verification email sent to your email account

How to play on Go Super 11 app?

- Once you have completed the signup process, go to the home page of Go Super 11. There you can find live matches along with the entry fee and deadline remaining.

- Select a match and proceed to select a team. You can choose 11 players from any team and submit them.

- You can join other contests as well with the teams you have created. Remember that you will have a set credit point and you can only make a team as per your credit point balance.

- You should keep a close watch because this will be beneficial for future matches and if you win a match then you will earn cash rewards which you can transfer to your bank account instantly after a one-time verification.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.