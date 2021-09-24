GSFC University introduces new courses to align with the careers of future

The GSFC University is offering new courses, namely - B.Sc in Fire and Safety, B.sc (Hons.) in Microbiology, B.Sc in Industrial Chemistry, PG Diploma in Industrial Safety, BBA in Business Analytics, and M.Sc in Industrial Microbiology. The University is also offering PG Diploma in Fire and Life Safety Audit and a PG Diploma in Disaster Management in collaboration with the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, GIDM, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The course design focuses on theall-over development of the students to promote academic excellence and pedagogical innovations.

With a major focus on exposure and hands-on experience, GSFC University has signed MOUs with various organizations- GSFC Ltd. for industrial internships, etc, the University of Maryland, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, to name a few. These collaborations have taken place in order to promote research opportunities, cultural awareness, international industrial internship, etc.

Keeping in mind the constant evolution of this dynamic world, there is a need for an introduction to new and advanced skills. With the help of our experienced and dedicated faculty, we look forward to creating the industry leaders of tomorrow through these courses.

GSFC University has been established by Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), a company promoted by the Government of Gujarat, with a vision to make the students industry-ready through futuristic-approach. With the motto of “Buddhi Gyanen Shudhayanti” the university aims towards success with knowledge and compassion.Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.