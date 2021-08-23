GST Suvidha Kendra brings digital business opportunities for 1 lakh entrepreneur

Even after four years of GST introduction, the taxpayers are still facing challenges in coping up with the ever-changing law of GST. Therefore, taxpayers expect the government to ‘make changes’ in the GST law to ‘ease compliance burden.

This has prompted an expansion in the popularity of securely authorized intermediaries, such as, Noida-based GST Suvidha Kendra, which has seen a huge expansion in the reception pace of their GST compliance platform during COVID-19, and after the subsequent lockdown declarations.

During the recent Union Budget, the Finance Minister shared the government’s objective to focus on easy GST & digital payments. The Union budget has earmarked ₹1,500 crores for a scheme to incentivize digital payments, which took off significantly in India following the coronavirus pandemic.

The fintech company, GST Suvidha Kendraby Prologic Web Solutions, offers GST compliance solutions for enormous endeavors, MSMEs and SMEs, and has the total set-up of GST-related arrangements going from e-invoicing, creating, and accommodating e-way bills, documenting GST returns, and performing point by point purchase reconciliation.

Mayank Jain, Head of Operations, GST Suvidha KendraPrologic Web Solutions, says Businesses are progressively searching for cloud-based arrangements, which are secure and simple to oversee, and our sign-ups have been going up. Our consistent programming can be utilized anyplace and can be utilized to work together with groups and customers.

About Prologic Web Solution’s unique mission:

Prologic Web Solutions, India’s leading semi-urban/rural fintech, announced today the expansion of a first-of-its-kind entry program that allows any entrepreneurs to be a part of the mission called "GST Suvidha Kendra® - Kaamyabi Ka Pata". The limited period program will shape Prologic’s vision to digitally and financially empower 10 lakh, rural entrepreneurs, across the country, and strengthen the company’s Taxation & Fintech solutions ecosystem in semi-urban and rural areas.

"People have lost their jobs & existing businesses. Also, it is not easy to create employment opportunities in rural & semi-urban areas. In such a situation, GST Suvidha Kendra® not only provides training to you but brings the best out of you and makes you a successful entrepreneur. There are lots of people who feel self-esteemed after becoming a part of this program & we are going to add 1,00,000 such entrepreneurs in the coming 24 months. With our 40 Hrs of the crash training program, they can start their own business from home/shop or office." - said the Head of Operations of Prologic Web Solutions, Mayank Jain.

The company's GST stage helps charge experts and organizations facilitate the way toward documenting returns. Utilizing the GST Suvidha Kendra platformby Prologic Web Solutions, a client can record their profits up to multiple times quicker than different gateways. For charge experts, it facilitates the management of many of their clients on a solitary entrance where they can consistently work together with their customers and other enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs) for GST returns preparations filing.

Mayank Jain, Head of Operations, GST Suvidha KendraPrologic Web Solutions, says Because of the broad lockdown, and with the GST and income taxes being a fundamental piece of maintaining a business, consistency becomes mandatory. Accordingly, organizations presently need to utilize arrangements that can make them completely advanced so that they can pay their dues on time and be compliant.

GST Suvidha Kendra® program provides the opportunity to work with 300+ different services across eight different verticals, which can be customized, as per the location, demand/supply & requirement basis. The different verticals include: GST Services, Taxation and Accounting, Payment Services, Loan + Credit Card, Insurance, Tours & Travel, Website & Design & Micro ATM. By providing these services, anyone can become part of the GST Suvidha Kendra® program & establish their own business.

These Kendra are for small business people to assist them. At Prologic "GST Suvidha Kendra®" we endeavor to ensure that our customer is prepared for these changes and is armed with the correct tools to ensure hassle-free, efficient and timely management of every service. Our software is powered by a user-friendly interface and report format. Also, with cloud-based security, the data privacy of the customers will be maintained," said the Head of Operations of Prologic Web Solutions, Mayank Jain.

GST Suvidha Kendra® platform by Prologic Web Solutions has a plan to accommodate more fintech services by partnering with other companies that will help people and organizations settle on better financial decisions, empowering it to add its central goal of improving accounts, expenses, and incomes for Indians.

About Prologic Web Solutions:

Prologic Web Solutions Private Limited has been registered under the company act since July 2012. Prologic is providing solutions in Fintech, IT, BPO, and now, Prologic is setting up GST Suvidha Kendra® across India. GST Suvidha Kendra®️& GST Suvidha Center®️ Trademarks owned by Mayank Jain, Director of Prologic Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Website: https://www.gstsuvidhakendra.org/

