Guess which OTT platform in India has the most subscriptions now?

The elevation of OTT enjoyment is challenging the current dominance of classic television in India, with the emergence and growing popularity of multiple digital platforms freeing up the second enormous population in the globe.

From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana (1987) to Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game (2021), audiences have noticed a seismic shift in terms of quantity and quality of content. With the impact reaching various strata of society, brand marketers are also leveraging in-trend OTT content to drive engagement on digital media.

As per the size of the OTT market in India, the minutes of consumption have grown from 181 to 204 billion minutes in 2021. There is no disavowing the fact that OTT is taking over. But what is the reason for this growth, and how does it affect the highly various Indian audience?

Viewership of OTT Platforms in India

Digitalization has grown rapidly in the last few years. The pandemic independently led to a massive increase in the viewership of OTT outlets in India, while consumption of the OTT range is most elevated among the 15-35 age groups in India. As per the report prepared by MICA's Center for Media and Entertainment Studies (CMES):

● India will experience enormous growth in OTT subscribers by 2023. Nowadays, there are 350 million users, but it is estimated to attain up to 500 million users.

● Disney+ Hotstar has 43 million subscribers, which makes it the most comprehensive OTT outlet in India, followed by Netflix with 5 million subscribers and Amazon Prime with 17 million subscribers.

● Hotstar has captured the OTT market and accounts for 29 percent of the total viewership. The platform's income in 2020 was around 16 billion Indian rupees.

● By the end of 2023, 85 percent of Indian customers will be Internet-ready. The average age group of OTT paying customers is between 35-44 years.

● USD 1 billion of capital is presently being sponsored in the OTT industry by several venture capitalists and business tycoons.

● Recently there has been a two-fold increase in male audiences as compared to females.

● The majority of OTT outlets are highest among the younger generation. Men especially in the age group of 15-30 consume the most OTT content.

● Among women, consumption of OTT content is most elevated in the 25-35 age group, and this digit has grown during the pandemic. Yet, they presented less than 50 percent of total consumption compared to men.

The Expansion

One of the major reasons for the spread of OTT globally is its ease of use. All you require is a high-speed Internet connection and a supported device. For India, however, the great journey to cross five million Netflix subscribers was bumpy. While urban locations were sufficiently acquainted with the digital world, rural areas were still gasping for entry. So, how did the development proceed? The two main contributors were:

● The fast expansion of mobiles and their benefit for digital consumption.

● The source of affordable high-speed internet from assistance providers like Reliance Jio.

The Impact on Age Groups

● Kids have benefited immensely from the amount of content available on the platforms. The emergence of education and free content on leading OTT applications has permitted children to entertain themselves as well as educate themselves digitally.

● Frequent content updates on OTT platforms have emerged as a boon for the aging population in India. While couples can enjoy the hit of their time with their partner, those in isolation have a plethora of spiritual and religious content.

Urban vs Rural

From a wider perspective, the effect of OTT on rural and urban populations has been different. As per the Ascent Group India, almost 65 percent of OTT content consumption in India reaches from rural areas with only 40 percent internet link. It describes the degree of impact of regional language content on the inhabitants.

Content creators and platform developers have thundered into this possibility by casting several original productions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Bangla, and other languages. The high need for regional content has drawn channel providers like Zee TV, KPMG Eros Now, and Sun TV to create their own OTT platforms.

In the country's urban areas, parallel cinema lovers have access to original international content, well above the limits of Indian cinema or commercial westerns. The high demand for off-beat reports has encouraged domestic talent to create and bring forth 'indie talent' at the fore.

Catering to a huge and diverse market like India needs some fine-tuning. The incessant cry for 'new content' and ever-increasing demand has prompted global players such as Amazon and Netflix to adjust their subscription fees as well.

Summing Up

OTT's expansion in education, health, and fitness has additionally cemented its future. It has unlocked new routes for content creators, and the Indian audience has begun to understand it as more than just a medium of enjoyment.

