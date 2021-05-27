Gujarat’s lady entrepreneur Roopal Shah rightly proves why women rule the world

It has been a norm that the entrepreneurial world is majorly dominated by men who bring a great impact on society. But with the changing times, women have even shown great enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. Roopal Shah, also called Rupal Shah is a well-known name from Surat, Gujarat who has put herself in a spot of being one of the multi-talented personalities in the state.

The Bhavnagar-born woman is currently based in Surat and has been working on various roles simultaneously. Perfectly managing household work, she is also a business genius having a perfect knowledge of how a business operates. However, Roopal is widely considered for her societal works that she does. Philanthropy has been a part of her work culture ever since she began her career.

Started as a teacher, Roopal truly believes that one must help society in any capacity. “It doesn’t matter how much you contribute, but a good intention to contribute is what matters the most”, she quoted. As of now, she is the MD at Meghmayur Infra Ltd and Meghmayur Realty Pvt Ltd, and from the revenue generated, she has always come in aid of those in need.

Roopal Shah, a jovial and humble personality in the state has often inspired everyone with her helping attitude. She says, “The purpose of being a human is to help others. The more you are kind towards others, the more you become empathetic towards everything.” Besides doing social causes and initiatives, Roopal in recent times has been doing rounds over the internet. For any of her social work, the entrepreneur does not like to discuss or highlight the work that she does. "Social work should be done being low-key and not bragging about it on social media", states Roopal.

The dynamic personality has become instrumental between brands and the audience. Apart from wooing everyone for her commendable fashion statement, she has even a fashion consultant. Moreover, the supremely talented lady has earlier scaled many brands to newer heights. “I never imagined fashion being a part of me, but it happened gradually when I got an immense appreciation for my styling”, she revealed.

Having collaborated with brands like Nescafe, Bioderma, Lays and LOQI, Roopal Shah truly knows how to influence her audience by choosing the best things from the market. As far as her interest in fashion and dance is concerned, the versatile woman has now turned it into her passion. In her career, she has been a part of several beauty pageants as a stylist and a jury member.

An international folk dancer and a true Garba fanatic, she has performed on various folk songs across the globe. Not only this, Roopal Shah has been a judge for more than 500 fashion shows, talent shows and dance events. With her work on professional grounds, Roopal Shah is undeniably the best example for ladies who have always wanted to strike a balance between work life and personal life. In an exemplary career, she has so far travelled 95 countries covering six continents of the world.

While speaking about exploring the world, she revealed, “I love to show people the world through my eyes. Travelling has been something I have loved since childhood. I believe to inspire women who have always dreamt to live their dreams and never settle for less in life.” Well, with the kind of work she does, Roopal Shah is an all-rounder in various aspects of life.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.