Gullies to global: This tattoo artist empowers other artists

Imagine being raised in one of the gullies of the pulsating city of Mumbai. A place where most of the blue-collared working-class youth emerge, but someone dares to think out of the box and quits his nine to five job to follow his calling in the field of arts! After breaking through unending stereotypes, this young hustler, Eric Jason D’souza, has made his mark as one of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists!

Eric’s mom raised him single-handedly while his dad was working as a driver in Qatar. Eric says, “Those years were challenging! My mom worked hard to make ends meet and educated me in an English medium school. I got the hang of the language while working at SOTC and 3 Global Services. My Mentor, Mr Anand, helped change my viewpoint, which gave me the impetus to enter the art field.”

Eric adds, “When I started, I’d barely earn anything at all! It wouldn’t be enough for me to take home as well, but I stuck to calling, and my tattooing skill soon took me places.”

After facing numerous struggles and hardships, Eric collaborated with the industry prodigy, Aishin Diana Chang and started Iron Buzz Tattoo studio in a humble 150 sq.ft space in Versova in 2013 which has now evolved into a 3000 sq. ft bespoke boutique studio in the heart of Bandra west.

Iron Buzz specialises in many styles of custom tattooing such as Realism aka 3D Tattoo, Oriental, Maori, Traditional, Watercolour tattoos, and even free-flowing scripts. The entire team at Iron Buzz works tirelessly to ensure that every client leaves with something they genuinely love. Hence, the team is constantly evolving by learning new methods and ideologies.

Within just a span of 7 years, Iron Buzz came a long way from a small shop in Versova to a bespoke boutique studio in Bandra. Together, they have built over 20,000 tattoos and designs along with bagging 21 industry awards. The Realism Master has cast his indelible insignia on chic clientele consisting of Kunal Khemu, DIVINE, Khushi Kapoor, to name a few.

The 16-time International Award-Winning tattoo artist, Eric, is grateful for his family and mentor, for if it weren’t for their support, none of this would have been possible. This inspired him to help thousands like him who are artistically inclined but may never receive the same support.

Tattooing might not be a technical or a general degree course, but it does require studying. Hence, Eric birthed Iron Buzz Pro, an initiative by Iron Buzz Tattoos. Iron Buzz Pro is a leader in tattoo training courses, tattoo business management, and workshops for beginners and professional tattoo artists in India and from around the world.

Especially in a country like India, where the arts stream is not socially desirable, tattooing is all the more criticised. Thus, through Iron Buzz Pro, Eric manages to train and motivate passionate individuals from all parts of the world including from the gullies of Mumbai. He provides them with a platform to learn, practice, and eventually get recognised. He sees himself in them and supports their dream, and empowers them for a brighter future. To top that, Eric gets to live his dream of combining his two passions, tattoos and education.

