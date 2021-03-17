Gulshan Dynasty is an Iconic Upcoming Uber Luxury Residential Project
Set to change the skyline of Delhi-NCR, Gulshan Dynasty was conceived to deliver absolute indulgence in an organic setting. It is a luxury gated community located at Sector – 144, Noida Expressway. It comprises 3 towers with 204 customizable homes that include 4 BHK apartments and 6 duplexes. The project is a residential marvel, planned with amenities that will enhance the lifestyle experience and redefine luxury. These include the indoor pool, an all-encompassing airy, verdant, and sunlit interior-scape, grand triple-height entrance, and a private lift lobby. Besides, it offers a unique farm-to-fork experience with fresh produce grown there itself and a pet stead for furry companions. Other features include apartments equipped with VRV system with TFAs and energy-efficient heat pumps as well as a 76% green, open, construction-free area, and a 7-tier security system.
It delivers the best of both worlds, with unhindered views of the city on one side and the green belt on the other. The project also has the locational advantage of being close to educational and health institutions as well retail outlets, these include Amity University, Bimtech Knowledge Park, Gautam Buddha University, Noida International University, Shiv Nadar School, The Shriram Millennium School, Genesis Global School, DPS Noida, Lotus Valley School, Jaypee Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Mall of India, Garden Galleria, Logix City Center. Moreover, connectivity is assured with the Metro stations in close proximity as well.
All these factors combin make Gulshan Dynasty the Iconic Upcoming Uber Luxury Residential Project. Being recognised as such is a validation of the planning and effort that has gone into designing and executing this iconic project.
Moving forward and dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic-induced lockdown it is felt that the government should consider increasing tax sops on the purchase of residential units, as the real estate sector supports about 250 other ancillary industries. This will help generate a positive ripple effect on the overall economy. Moreover, the future of real estate will be determined by the incorporation of high-quality, efficient personal mobility, housekeeping, fitness, walking and cycling paths, concierge services, and other services with high-quality, aesthetically pleasing living spaces.
Gulshan Dynasty is currently under construction.
RERA registration details: UPRERAPJ 950870
