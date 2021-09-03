Gurugram emerging as expat's favourite realty destination

Gurugram has established itself as a thriving real estate centre in India, and has grown as a melting pot of many cultures due to its strategic location near the national capital and strong rail, road, and air connectivity. Gurugram is a commercial hub that is home to a number of industrial businesses, BPO behemoths, prominent IT firms, and Fortune 500 firms. The existence of work possibilities, and rapid urbanisation, has functioned as a spur for the expat population who opted to make the city their home away from home.

The automotive industry is also based in Gurugram. As a result, Gurugram has gradually become one of the most popular expat destinations. Gurugram offers custom-designed homes with cutting-edge features that attract people from neighbouring states and South Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Koreans. According to official data, there are around 8,000 Japanese nationals registered in Gurugram. In the pre-pandemic period, research published in 2019 said that the idea of living in Gurugram similarly enthralled the Chinese nationals, and their numbers were slightly lower than the Japanese. According to the same data, South Koreans outnumbered the Japanese in terms of settlement in Gurugram in 2019. Afghans were drawn to Gurugram because of its well-developed medical facilities, which offer treatment at a lower cost than in other cities.

The proposed Gurugram-Faridabad metro train link, ISBT, RRTS Corridor, and DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) will improve the region's real estate possibilities. Mr Shravan Govil, CEO, Omaxe Heritage Pvt. Ltd. said, "Owing to its equidistance from Delhi, Noida/Greater Noida and Gurgaon; and with a slew of proposed connectivity infrastructure in Faridabad including the proposed metro rail to Gurgaon, the Faridabad real estate market will get a boost. Lakhs of people commute to Gurgaon from Faridabad every day and with the coming up of metro rail, the connectivity quotient will be further enhanced. The affordability and new-age development in the region will propel housing demand and also generate demand for commercial space, mainly retail and offices. "

Gurugram also has a strong social infrastructure, with reputable international schools, hospitals, banks, and financial institutions all present. Residential hotspots in Gurugram's southern and western areas, such as Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Golf Course Road, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, and Golf Course Extension Road, have emerged as a preferred residential address for expats, thanks to an increasing number of shopping complexes, malls, retail outlets, convenience stores, and cafes.

Mr Navdeep Sardana, Founder-CEO, Elite Landbase says, "Gurugram now offers some of the most costly commercial and residential real estate on offer, having grown in popularity over the last two decades, drawing millennials and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals. Gurugram's combination of financial, industrial, and technological opportunities, as well as communal life, will entice many more foreigners to consider relocating here in the future. By establishing their businesses, these international expats have also contributed to the creation of jobs and the local economy.”

Mr Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park, said, " Popular areas in Gurugram such as Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road are attracting expats and business professionals eager to go the extra mile for luxury living spaces. The expat population weighs in residential options based on factors such as proximity to work, connectivity and a gated township that offers lifestyle as per the comfort of their community, including authentic culinary experiences."

Central Park Resorts has a Japanese restaurant managed by a Japanese chef, a convenience store with Japanese food items and groceries, and Acupuncture & Spa services managed by a Japanese masseuse to cater to the large Japanese expatriate presence.

Bakshi said, "We at Central Park are dedicated to offer a world-class living experience for our expat residents, including secure gated condominiums, exceptional hospitality, and the comforts of home away from home. More than 300 expats from 20 different countries have trusted Central Park Resorts, which has been built to international standards. Services at some of our projects include exclusive rich global cuisine experiences, devoted professional butlers serving round the clock in exclusive designer lounges, and a multilevel clubhouse with world-class amenities allowing members to live an opulent lifestyle."

Masaki Mikami, a Japanese national living at Central Park Resorts, said, “I have been living at Central Park Resorts for nearly three years now and I have been extremely happy and satisfied ever since I moved in. The huge green area, fountain, park, and no vehicle on ground level make it a safe place for the kids. Additionally, the township provides great amenities at Club Capri here, and even offers multi-cuisine restaurants including Indian cuisine and Japanese cuisine. There is something for everyone in the sports arena too, wherein table tennis, squash and tennis are available.”

Henry Hu, a Chinese expatriate living at Central Park Resorts for the last five years, said, “The services at Central Park Resorts make us feel warm, comfortable and at home. Our health is taken care of by the staff at Medanta clinic here and we remain an active part of Indian festivities for which events are hosted from time to time.”

