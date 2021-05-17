Gwendolen Noronha brings in relief to students and families during the pandemic

Entrepreneur and educationalist, Gwendolen Noronha brings relief to over 20,000 underprivileged students and students belonging to lower income families amidst the crises of the Covid-19 pandemic by either helping their parents suffering, who can’t source for medication required for their treatment as their death will result in a rise of orphan children, depriving them of basic needs and education or by offering them with the “Educate, to Educate” goody bags that contained 6 alphonso mangoes and 200 ml multi-vitamin drink or by sponsoring them to MetaMind’s MeFlick reading program to help cope with the education regression.

While the nation struggles to breathe with shortage of oxygen and medication, there are other dents the pandemic is causing, especially on the growth and development of school students who have been locked in their homes for over a year. Playing with friends during school breaks, sharing a tiffin at school, attending after school activities; all these may seem small but are significant to kids. These are large sacrifices being asked from them causing several mental health issues. Gwendolen Savina Noronha is Memoriad’s Mental Sports Chairperson of India and her contribution to raise awareness about mental health has been witnessed by a few countries. While we adapt to the current scenario, there are a lot of harmful effects that will be noticed post-pandemic in the field of education.

Your cause, Break Free and Educate to Educate have done some incredible work. How does it feel serving people?

Thank you. Although, I do not believe that we have done anything incredible. It is our basic human duty to help those in need. We all must, in any way we can, while also making sure that you take utmost care of yourself, always double mask, keep purelling and follow protocols. Our frontline workers have been selflessly doing that. Nurses and doctors are putting themselves daily at high risk to save every life they can. Right now, it is difficult to stop and check how exactly that feels to be part of serving people when every breath counts, but I am sure when we reach the end of the tunnel, it will all be worth it.

You have helped hundreds of families by procuring the life-saving drugs in time and distributing them by collecting from reliable sources, medical stores that are situated afar and from some patients who did not require the medication anymore and then distributing them to ones in need, especially if it were cases of parents admitted while the child was left alone. What were the challenges faced?

There is a shortage of the necessary drugs required for treatment. These are not easily available with pharmacies and a regular family in all the panic they are facing, do not know from where else they can arrange, resulting in a serious impediment to being able to help your loved one. It has been emotionally challenging to face desperation. Many times, we had to pick who the vial needs to be given to if we had more cases and less vials. We are no one to make that call and yet we stood in that position. Talking about the elephant in the room, challenges are also caused because of the black market. Something no one might want to talk about. An injection costing Rupees 31800 was being sold at Rupees 210000. When people came to us, they informed us about such situations. They do not want to report because some are so desperate to save their family that they will go with anything. Others do not wish to get into the complication so refrain from it and some do not have the time to report to the authorities in the middle of hospital visits. Sometimes, fake prescriptions are doing the rounds where the quantity asked for is ridiculous because a single patient would not require that amount of dose. We are not just battling shortage; we are battling people with no moral compass too and that is making everyone’s job more challenging.

Do you feel proud when you witness the global unity to help India coming in from other nations or people within the country standing together?

Immensely! These are dark times and when you run, and you check around; you are not alone and it’s a marathon of people running towards the same goal of helping others. To name a few- be it established foundations like Ripples of Kindness by Samarth Bajaj and his family who are working tirelessly to supply oxygen, Give India helping to raise funds, Neeti Goel and Sonu Sood again going strong and many others, to the Gen Z students coming together to host an online portal, Find A Bed, India’s first information repository for finding and building beds, 446 cities, 19217 Covid Centres, 671329 beds- all done in 72 hours by the youth, for the country. As their cause ambassador, I support their cause and urge everyone to do your bit in your own way. Cannot be a couch potato and expect change to happen, you got to be part of making it.

You have helped hundreds of families by procuring the life-saving drugs in time and distributing them by collecting from reliable sources, medical stores that are situated afar and from some patients who did not require the medication anymore and then distributing them to ones in need, especially if it were cases of parents admitted while the child was left alone. What were the challenges faced? There is a shortage of the necessary drugs required for treatment. These are not easily available with pharmacies and a regular family in all the panic they are facing, do not know from where else they can arrange, resulting in a serious impediment to being able to help your loved one. 