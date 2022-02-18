Gxpress helping SMEs set their foot across the globe

India, 18th February 2022: Gxpress Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, a global logistics company and one of the top ten startups in Jaipur, helps Indian SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) go global and market their products overseas. Gxpress is an innovative company that provides shippers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and around the world with dependable and tailored solutions. The company has deep-rooted access to strong warehousing facilities, drop shipping, relabeling, and return management capabilities at every center across the globe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gxpress Solutions has stood up as an expert in its field and has gained an appreciation for its work in API integrations, tracking systems, warehouse management systems, and hassle-free order processing.

”We are dedicated to fulfilling the increasingly sophisticated needs of International Trade by offering customized and personalized solutions through our worldwide self and agency network. And that is what we have been doing- Superior Flexible Routing and Shipping Solutions at Economic rates!” says Praveen Vashistha, Founder of Gxpress.

SMEs will be an essential driver of the country's future development and it is necessary to understand how they can scale up and become established companies. That is where Gxpress Solutions come in to make it easier for all the Indian SMEs to get a global reach and disrupt the Cross-Border E-commerce market in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by Accenture, by 2020, over 2 billion e-shoppers, or 60 percent of the target global population, would have transacted 13.5 percent of their overall retail consumptions online, equivalent to a market value of US$3.4 trillion (Global B2C GMV, growing at CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2014 to 2020).

The SME Platform commands a market share of 61 percent with the listing of 350 companies as of 2021. Gxpress is successfully helping them to ideate, realize the challenges and find innovative solutions to them so they can boost their business extensively. With professionalism and integrity, the company has got the back of every Indian SMEs to enhance their growth globally. Gxpress intends to support the concept of small and medium-sized businesses showcasing their products and making a name for themselves on a global scale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most new business owners lack a strategic growth plan, necessitating the creation of a blueprint to assist more SMEs in scaling up successfully. With India making rapid progress in terms of digitization, now is the ideal time for small and medium businesses (SMEs) to join the force and reach out to a wider audience. For a long time, India has been closely associated with the tech industry; e-Commerce is booming among Indian consumers, particularly in urban areas. The online sales market in the country is offering promising prospects for global business giants, which have already set their sights on capturing the same.

Small businesses account for roughly half of domestic e-commerce, but only 5% of exports. Because of the wide range of products that Indian artisans can produce, India, which has 50 million registered SMEs, stands to benefit the most from the momentum. The country's untapped potential, as well as a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% for the period 2019-2023, which is higher than any other country, is a major reason for global online shopping firms to look to India for their fortunes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gxpress believes in a humble and streamlined approach and has been fortunate enough to be providing logistic solutions to numerous shippers. They ensure a wide range of transportation and logistics services that are tailored according to the customers' needs, regardless of the nature of their business.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.