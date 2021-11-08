Hackathon code Red 2021 lead-off at vivekananda global university Jaipur

A 72-Hours non-stop coding Hackathon was organized by ACIC-VGU Foundation at Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur(VGU) & supported by Atal Innovation Mission(AIM), Niti Aayog to celebrate the spirit of Innovation, Creativity, team spirit & coding. The event, which saw participation from 80+ teams from across the country comprising of 300+ coders, commenced on Thursday, 21st October 2021. The teams were seen coding out intensively non-stop, to find a solution to one of the 26 problem statements provided under the three domains i.e. Agritech, Design & Craft and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML).

ACIC-VGU Foundation is the India's first functional Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC), a flagship scheme of AIM, NITI Aayog. It aims to work on thrust areas like indigenous craft, design, lifestyle products, agri - tech and sustainability.

As a part of the same mission, ACIC-VGU unveiled & inaugurated its 1st Code Red Hackathon that intended to provide an opportunity to enthusiastic students & professional coders community from across the country to innovate & develop a live solution to a given problem statement. The event, moderated by Ms. Divya Pareek, flagged off with ACIC-VGU’s CEO, Mr. Gaurav Sharma welcoming all the guests and the participants. He thanked all the partners for their constant support in order to make this dream come true. The event was graced by Dr. K.R. Bagaria, Founder and Vice-Chairperson, VGU, Mr. Yaduvendra Mathur – Retd. IAS, Ex- Secretary, NITI Aayog and former Chairman - EXIM Bank, Mr. Gaurav Kheterpal – C.L.O & Member - Board of Directors, MTX Group & Mr. Chinmoy Rajwanshi –Co- Founder at ImaginXP.

Dr. K.R. Bagaria extended a warm welcome to all the participants. He explained how this event was about exploring the thought process of new generation about innovation and new ideas. He stated that during the Covid pandemic, the society has received more input and energy digitally & in the time to come, people who have command on technology, would lead the world.

Er. Onkar Bagaria, CEO - VGU, encouraged the participants to accept the challenge and achieve their target. He announced that the team who would come up with a good prototype will be provided with incubation facility at ACIC for next 18 months.

Dr. Baldev Singh - Dean VGU, briefed the participants that how this event was an appropriate example of how fast one can learn and implement the information provided.

The participants were provided round the clock mentor support, to motivate & help participants with any roadblock they faced. A few activity sessions were also planned to keep the spirit of the teams high. The venue had resting areas for the participants. The closing ceremony on 24th was graced by presence of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar - Director, I&C.S, JNU, Delhi, Mr. Ajay Datta – Founder, Data Infosys, Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma – Chairman, R.A.I.N, Mr. Ripu Daman – Director, NSCPL, Mr. Jaskirat Singh – CEO, A.I.M.L, Mr. Abhayjeet Singh – C.A.O, ImaginXP, Mr. Umesh Joshi - RajComp Info Services Limited, Mr. Sumit Srivastava from Pratham Software, Mr. Manoj Punia - CompuCom Software. The closing ceremony started with Er. Onkar Bagaria appreciating the participants for their tireless efforts made during the last 72 hours.

After the initial round of screening, a total of 12 teams from Agri tech and Design & Craft and AI-ML were shortlisted to present their solutions. The presentation was followed by rigorous Q&A session. In the concluding remarks by Dr. Shweta Choudhary – Director, ACIC-VGU Foundation, she thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event including the convener of the event Mr. Dushyant Singh. She also announced an upcoming ideathon in the month of March which would carry prize money worth Rupees Five Lakh. Mr. Gaurav, CEO ACIC-VGU announced the results. All the finalist were presented goodies sponsored by ImaginXP. The runners up were handed over prizes sponsored by Team Grras The winners for the domain AgriTech, AI-ML and Design & Craft were Team Innovative Coders, Team Watson and Team Brogrammers, were presented with winning certificate & cheque worth Rupees Fifty One Thousand each. The event was sponsored by Next Gen Academy. The Co-Hosted by ImaginXP IIC & Grras were the knowledge partners.

