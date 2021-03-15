IND USA
Hanisha Sharma
Hanisha Sharma
brand post

Hanisha Sharma explains how women must celebrate women's day in the true sense

  • She is a well-known TikToker and social media influencer who has broken the glass ceiling, achieving so much as a single mother.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:23 PM IST

The world seems too consumed by the idea of attaining overnight successes by looking at the success stories of others. However, all those success stories that have been made from the ground up are the ones that truly stay for long in people's hearts and instil in them more hope, positivity and inspiration.

Hanisha Sharma tops the list of such creative individuals who started everything from scratch as a single mother and then went ahead in creating a special name for herself in the vast social media world as an entertaining TikToker and influential social media influencer in Dubai.

Women's day come every year and each year, different people from across the world have something sweet to share for the women in their life, but Hanisha Sharma believes that women just can't be celebrated a single day. They are created by God so special that each day should be celebrated as a women's day. "After all, there's nothing a woman can't do," she states.

To come forward as a collective force and modern-day women of the world, Hanisha Sharma shares how women's day needs to be celebrated every day by choosing to do things that can lift them up, making an impact in their lives.

Lift each other up: As women, we must come forward to help and support each other, says Hanisha Sharma. By lifting each other up, we rise by making others rise and make the community stronger than ever.

Show other women the right path: Hanisha Sharma explains that women need to support women by also showing them the right path in areas they lack knowledge in. They must actively help them to enlighten them with the correct knowledge to improve them and strengthen their confidence in their endeavours.

Donate to organizations run by and for women: To create a brighter future of the world, Hanisha Sharma says we also need to donate and contribute in some way to organizations and NGOs that are run by and for women. This will make us a bigger part of the bigger change in society.

Help them grow their businesses: The ace social media influencer believes that women must help other women start and grow their businesses. This will create a deeper bond and trust with each other, only leading to ultimate success and happiness.

Celebrate each day: Only keeping a single to celebrate the successes of women is not enough, highlights Hanisha Sharma. She thinks that women must celebrate womanhood each day and prove to the world how they make the world go round.

Hanisha Sharma did her MBA in Finance and now is pursuing a PhD in Finance. She has excellently co-written a couple of children's books. She also says that if she gets an opportunity, she would like to start a school in Dubai. Connect with her now on Instagram @hanishasharma97 and TikTok to know more.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


