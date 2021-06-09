Happy Ahrodiya a doctor turned lyricist to make everyone happy with his heart touching lyrics. He is treating people with his medical knowledge and also with his soulful lyrics. Happy Ahrodiya did his BAMS from Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College, Rohtak.Now Days he released his track Ignore and Karda hi Nahi sung by Deepesh Rahi who is winner of Voice of Punjab and The Voice India First runner up. Happy Ahrodiya and Deepesh Rahi collaborating together to entertain you in this season of luckdown.

Happy Ahrodiya is a lyrics writer who loves to write from his childhood. He writes mostly Punjabi songs but these days he is writing in Haryanvi and Hindi songs as well. His real name is Ajay Kumar and born on 31 July 1995 in Ajeet Nagar village of Fatehabad district. He did his high schooling from Govt. Sen. Sec. Nagpur Fatehabad ( Haryana ). Nowadays he is living in Nagpur village of District Fatehabad (Haryana) with his family. He is very much inspired by Dr. Satinder Sartaj, Diljit Dosanjh and Jaani. He wishes one day he will meet his idols in future.

He is still struggling to get known even though his tracks are already released. A Gabru Kware song penned by him and sung by M Sonii is released on M Sonii’s official artist channel. Winter song penned by him and sung by M Sonii is released on T Series. Paradise song penned by him and sung by Vicky Thakur is released on Music Tym Label Record. He didn’t get any credits for his first official release named Pyar Tenu Karda but he is still struggling to get known in the industry.

Happy Ahrodiya is coming up with Duet, Dum Dum Digaah, Garam Garam so many tracks with Deepesh Rahi and also Move On, Siftaa and many more tracks with other artists.

