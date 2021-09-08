Happy Childhoods – A collaborative effort by CRY and TheCurators.Art

CRY (Child Rights and You) in partnership with thecurators.art is unveiling an art fundraiser called ‘Happy Childhoods’ at Mumbai’s prestigious Tao art gallery on 8th September. The two-day physical display at Tao, can also be viewed online until 7th October 2021 on www.thecurators.art.CRY is India’s most trusted NGO and has been working towards creating happier and healthier childhoods for the last 42 years. Through their interventions, they have already impacted over three million children in India. Proceeds from this show will go towards children of some of India’s most marginalized communities.

The thematic show is a collection of 90 paintings that have ‘Children’ as the central theme. The subject of childhood has been de-layered by artists in their own signature artistic style, some literal and some symbolic and metaphorical. From figurative, to abstract, mixed media and sculptures, the collection encompasses myriad genres.

With a participation by over 40 renowned artists including Anjolie Ela Menon, Satish Gupta, Seema Kohli, Sujata Bajaj, Nayana Kanodia, Arunanshu Chowdhury, Tapasya Gupta Nishant Dange, amidst others, these carefully curated artworks would be a great addition to any collection while contributing to a charitable cause.

Artist Seema Kohli has created a painting of mother and child, not a usual subject in her works. But her signature style in the work is undeniable. She says, “I have only created this subject once before, for my own daughter’s room. But when I heard of the theme, it was the first work that came to mind”. Joining the league of these eminent artists is child artist Rea Balotia who is a prodigy in her own right. This Guinness awardee artist who is all of four years old has donated two works of glass painting on acrylic.

Said Ratan Batliboi, Chairman CRY, “Since the ’80s, CRY has been associated with the Indian art world. We are truly excited to continue this legacy with this thematic fundraiser where part proceeds of the sale will go towards ensuring happy childhoods for India’s children.”.

CRY has also garnered the support of patrons Nyrika Holkar, Kim Verma Modi, Preeti Bhutani, and Jaya Malaviya, all accomplished individuals who are using their voice and reach to benefit children and ensure the participation of art connoisseurs in the fundraiser.

Said Kim Verma Modi, “It gives us great pleasure to create an abiding interest and be able to provide opportunities for the children that CRY works for. We hope that, like us, art lovers will also be inspired by these beautiful works. Not only to surround themselves with beauty and meaning but to help create it in the lives of children from the remotest, most marginalized sections of our society”.

The show is conceptualized and curated by TheCurators.Art, a contemporary online gallery that works with renowned and upcoming artists on a pan India basis, and is a passion project for Co-Founders Sapna Kar & Rajneeta Kewalramani, in keeping with their deep belief in philanthropy.

Said Sapna Kar, “We’ve had a close relationship with most NGOs for over a decade and this is our fourth association with CRY. I think artists have gone the extra mile and the collection is like a breath of freshness. I urge collectors to come forward and take home these valuable works, along with the invaluable feeling of having made a difference”.

Browse and buy from the Happy Childhoods collection – an art fundraiser on www.thecurators.art from 8th September to 7th October, 2021. You can also make a direct contribution to CRY by logging on www.cry.org