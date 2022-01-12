'Happy Lohri' - Star Crew releases a 'slice of life' short film

Written by Sapinder Singh Shergill and directed by the very talented Jassi Maan, 'Happy Lohri' is a 6-minute long film which features the producer Swaran Singh Sandhu himself along with one of the most versatile and popular Punjabi veteran artistes, Jatinder Kaur. The movie also stars Ravinder Sharma in a pivotal role.

Speaking about Star Crew's debut in short films says Swaran Sandhu, "'Happy Lohri' is an interesting story about people coming from totally different backgrounds - a businessman and a poor lady who he meets at the roadside. What transpires between then during their meeting and the shocking turn of events towards the end, is what makes this short film a unique one! It has emotions, twists and suspense too! "

Speaking about her role, Jatinder Kaur said,"The moment I read the script, I immediately said, 'a big Yes'. An artiste craves for such beautiful scripts and I am so glad that Happy Lohri has turned out to be such a wonderful film. I am grateful to the whole team of Star Crew for providing such an interesting role to me."

He further adds,"After establishing ourselves in the thriving North Indian music industry with Star Crew Punjabi and Star Crew Dhakadz (Haryanvi) in the last two years, it was time to do something new and what better day than the auspicious Lohri festival to make a new beginning. We believe there's a huge potential in our local artistes and Star Crew shall always provide them a platform to showcase their talent to the world."

'Happy Lohri' was released on 11th January on Star Crew Motion Pictures' YouTube channel. Led by Swaran Singh Sandhu, Star Crew Productions has been in existence for past two years and has emerged as the fastest growing production house in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana. It is known for its outstanding audio/video content, and providing a reliable platform to bring forth the yet unearthed talent of North India.

From the trendy Punjabi videos to the mesmerizing Haryanvi folk to the soulful devotional music, Star Crew has been churning out scintillating videos one after another through its three different YouTube Channels - Star Crew Punjabi, Star Crew Dhakadz (Haryanvi content) and Star Crew Kirtan (channel dedicated exclusively to the Devotional music).

