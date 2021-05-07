Harpreet Singh: A social worker who impacts lives of the youth

“Everyone has a purpose in life, a unique gift or special talent to give to others. And when we blend this unique talent with service to others, we experience the ecstasy and exultation of our own spirit, which is the ultimate goal of all goals.” This is how one can describe the life of Harpreet Singh, a young and dedicated social entrepreneur from Delhi, who has been compassionately working towards the development of society in a way that it brings out the potential to make a difference and uplift the lives of people. Completing his higher education in London, he has been striving hard to help society since a very young age.

With the belief, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”, Harpreet Singh always hoped of bringing social change and providing accurate fact-based information to people at the earliest. He blended his ideas to reach out to as many people as he could. When the year 2020 kept throwing challenges at everyone, Harpreet Singh decided to face them with kindness and compassion. He feels that as human beings, it is the responsibility of an individual to help the most vulnerable ones in their time of need. Singh reached out to people affected by the lockdown during the Coronavirus pandemic and extended his help to them in various ways.

As the people with low income or without any source of income were surviving with minimum food and some of them were even out of food for a few days, Harpreet Singh came forward and provided food and water to daily wagers, homeless and other people affected. He not only organized langar to feed the needy but also distributed food packets, health kits, and water amongst the migrant workers to ensure their security till the time they reached home. Since then, Harpreet, along with other local groups has been working to help people in every way possible. He has also been actively involved in the distribution of oxygen cylinders, milk, masks, and sanitizers.

Harpreet Singh has been aiming to start awareness programs for students of the underprivileged sections of society to help them identify their options for education. Taking admission in government or village schools will not only help them grow but will also allow them to take a confident step in the outside world and shape their future in the best way possible. Working tirelessly towards this goal, Harpreet Singh has also funded the education of many children living in the slum areas of Delhi with the hopes that it will provide them support in their current situation and somehow change it for the better. With all his constant dedication he proves that even one person can make a difference and so every thoughtful individual should start trying.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

