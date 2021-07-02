Harpreet Singh: Young leader with a vision of positive change

Harpreet Singh is a social worker and youth leader who has, through his continuous service and support towards hundreds and thousands of impoverished and disadvantaged people, made an incredible impact in society. After the completion of his higher studies from London, Harpreet moved back to India with just one objective in mind: to serve people and work in the direction of uplifting and bettering their lives.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Harpreet Singh emerged as a social worker and leader who is not just empathetic but also effective at delivering timely help. Harpreet's Non Government organization called the India Together Foundation has been on the forefront in providing food packets to households and families that were in financial and other difficulty. During the second wave of the pandemic in India, Harpreet Singh along with his team, was engaged in connecting vulnerable and affected people to healthcare services. Oxygen support was also provided to people in need of it.

Apart from that, Harpreet Singh has coordinated, partnered and collaborated with numerous local support groups that provide food, water and other basic necessities to people in need. He has also been a part of extensive food drives and contributed to them wherein quality food was distributed to street vendors, labourers and slum children. Education has also been a key focus area for Harpreet and his team. They've put many children of underdeveloped villages in schools and encouraged them to attend classes regularly. Uniforms, stationery, books and notebooks were also provided free of cost.

Recently, Harpreet Singh was given the very esteemed Certificate of Appreciation from the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce. This certificate was in recognition of his fruitful and selfless efforts towards community service and support to the underprivileged sections of society.

As a social worker, Harpreet Singh has set an example of authenticity, honesty and selflessness in social service.