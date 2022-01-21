Harshit Singh, CEO of Titan Crew Fitness gets Golden Glory Awards 2021

Leading nutrition and exercise science expert, Harshit Singh, CEO of Titan Crew Fitness wins the Best Fitness Entrepreneur of the Year (Male) at Golden Glory Awards 2021 instituted by Brands Impact. The award was presented to him by the gorgeous Malaika Arora at the glittering ceremony which was held in The Leela, Mumbai.

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, these awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that are embarking upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements. From entrepreneurs to corporates to TV stars, it was a star-studded affair.

On this outstanding achievement, Harshit said “Receiving the Golden Glory Award 2021 by Malaika Arora is an astonishing feeling for me. I would like to thank GGA for the appreciation of my work.”

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Coming from an orthodox background, Harshit managed to make his way through electrical engineering and is now actively working on giving lifestyle changing fitness transformations through his creation called the Titan Crew Fitness. Titan is an evolving brand with services which are expanding as more and more instructors are joining his vision.

During his engineering days, Harshit tried his hands in fitness, by competing in the sport of Bodybuilding under Mens Physique category and went on winning the Gold at National level. Today, Harshit represents the country in this sport at International level. Harshit is also an active Athlete of National Physique Committee, USA which is affiliated with International Federation of Bodybuilding. He has also written a guidebook for fitness enthusiasts looking for a one stop solution which includes training methodologies and nutritional knowledge for individuals seeking sustainable results, alongside giving online fitness coaching after his ISSA studies.

Harshit along with his team brings together experience, knowledge, technology and the finest quality of equipment, focusing on industry trends and modern training methods. It is due to his value of services that he has been awarded with the Golden Glory Award 2021.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.