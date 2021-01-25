IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer
Harshvardhan Shahi
Harshvardhan Shahi
brand post

Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer

  • Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Ever since school days, Harshvardhan Shahi never said he wants to become a doctor or an engineer, he always wanted to do something different and in a creative field but had no concrete idea about how to move forward. He went with the general path taken by any student in our society.

He took up science stream for high school, only to realise later that the thing, which he wants to do, can be done by taking arts! Therefore, he shifted his stream from science to arts in the midst of his 11th grade. This was the first step taken towards his goal!

He completed his graduation in journalism, which was followed by his digital presence on social media. This happened in the form of Aurangabad Food Explorer!

Aurangabad Food Explorer is a page on Instagram, started by Harshvardhan Shahi to pursue food blogging. Being a foodie, he began with clicking pictures whenever he went out to meet friends at some cafe or restaurant. This was a time when Harshvardhan Shahi was looked down upon and often met with a lot of criticism and mockery.

“People used to make fun of me whenever I used to click food pictures. They used to question me about what am I going to get by clicking or posting such photos”, said Harshvardhan Shahi. “I still remember so many of the Ye kaisa shaukh hai khaane ki photos kheechneka? Kya karega iska?

However, I took everything sportingly always and never stopped doing what I was actually loving to do,” he added.

Soon after gaining a good number of followers, Harshvardhan Shahi started digital marketing and consultancy for various food joints, cafes, hotels and restaurants. And the rest is a history! Harshvardhan Shahi never looked back after that. Now, people before starting any business in the food and eateries arena, consult him. Aurangabad Food Explorer stands at number one position in Marathwada region having more than 45000 followers! Lokmat Times, Excellence of Digital Marketing of Food Category and Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2019 honoured Harshvardhan Shahi with the Best Food Page of the city award for Social Media Marketing of Food Category by MY FM 94.3.

Harshvardhan Shahi’s passion for photography did not let him stop only at food blogging. He started Limelight Creations, a production house that takes up pre-wedding, wedding photography assignments! Limelight creations is also gaining popularity and is loved by many.

Aurangabad Insider is Harshvardhan Shahi’s yet another one stop entertainment and digital marketing solution for not just food but everything. This is a social media firm mainly for infotainment purpose. This one reached 11,000 followers in just 4 months!

After being successful, name and fame is a given. However, interacting with others constantly and inspiring them to pursue their goals is something that is rare! Harshvardhan Shahi loves interacting with people and is one of the youngest TEDx speaker from Marathwada. He has also bagged many awards to his name so far. Like, the prestigious ‘Karamveer Chakra Award 2019’ and ‘Excellence in Youth Leadership’ by YIN Sakal Group.

Harshvardhan Shahi definitely is an inspiration for many youngsters out there.

Talking about his journey so far, Harshvardhan Shahi says, “I never thought that someday I’d be a blogger or a photographer or a producer. I simply started doing what I loved to do and I keep on doing it. I never plan much, which is pretty contrary to what any successful person would say. But yes, I don’t plan. I simply focus on one day at a time and try to make the most of it!”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Khushei Agarwal &amp; Himanshu Gupta
Khushei Agarwal & Himanshu Gupta
brand post

Small-town girl makes her mark in E-commerce with ‘Make in India’ apparel design

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The story of a young business-couple who have leveraged their trust, working styles and personal skillsets to grow their company successfully.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshvardhan Shahi
Harshvardhan Shahi
brand post

Harshvardhan Shahi: An inspiring entrepreneur, food blogger & photographer

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Harshvardhan Shahi is the founder of Aurangabad Food Explorer, Aurangabad Insider and Limelight Creations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malik Gilani, Founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
Malik Gilani, Founder, Bharat Metro Digital Services
brand post

Bharat Metro Digital Services raise $1 mn for equity from Mumbai footwear brand

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:36 PM IST
The digital marketing solutions company secured funding of Rs. 7.5 Cr.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
brand post

Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as ‘The CSR Man of India’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
brand post

Beauty Palace announces 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Beauty Palace on Friday announced that its Salon Fest sale will begin on January 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eshan Group has joined hands with Jobaaj.com in a collaboration to provide a healthy stimulus to the students and to push them forward in their respective professional field and to prevent the students from falling victim to the high rising unemployment rates in the country.
Eshan Group has joined hands with Jobaaj.com in a collaboration to provide a healthy stimulus to the students and to push them forward in their respective professional field and to prevent the students from falling victim to the high rising unemployment rates in the country.
brand post

Eshan Group of Institutions and Jobaaj.com collaborate to open new opportunities

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Eshan Group said the collaboration with Jobaaj.com will provide accessibility of its learners to Jobaaj’s hiring partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JBC Dugout
JBC Dugout
brand post

PNB MetLife promotes the message of ‘Eat Right, Play Hard’ amongst youngsters

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • JBC Dugout, an initiative by the organisation was a virtual meet where young badminton enthusiasts got the scope to learn directly from the players and experts such as P.V. Sindhu, Anup Sridhar and Ryan Fernando.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dakare
Rahul Dakare
brand post

Meet Rahul Dakare, the SEO expert making a fortune

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Rahul was a fervid social media user and he loved spending time while being acquainted with the internet. This is when he realised that he can start building a career in this field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttam Kumar Marndi
Uttam Kumar Marndi
brand post

Uttam Kumar Marndi: Taking over Bollywood & Ollywood with digital promotions

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • Uttam is very passionate about Digital Marketing. At an early age of Class 8, Uttam had started to learn digital marketing from different available sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Hirpara
Himanshu Hirpara
brand post

Himanshu Hirpara is the voice of New India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Himanshu is a graphic and website designer by profession and social work is his passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyatt Delhi Residences Townhouse Living Room.(Hyatt Delhi Residences)
Hyatt Delhi Residences Townhouse Living Room.(Hyatt Delhi Residences)
brand post

Hyatt Delhi Residences provides unmatched serviced apartments in Capital

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Located in Aerocity, guests can choose from 124 luxurious apartments & townhouses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
brand post

Motif India to partner with Tech Avant-Garde for school outreach programme

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Motif India will focus on enabling Digital Fee Payment of Schools through BBPS on Efeeonline Platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
brand post

The Quorum launches in Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST
A new beginning for the hospitality industry in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 &amp; is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
brand post

Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
brand post

In a conversation with Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, Founder of Eliza Diamonds India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Eliza Diamonds, with its vast range of diamond jewels, offers the best experience in buying premium jewellery with its high-value products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP