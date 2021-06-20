Heart valve changed without surgery in Ssb Hospital Faridabad

Conventionally when the aortic valve of the heart becomes severely narrow, it requires surgical treatment by open heart valve replacement. Aortic valve is the one which prevents backward flow of blood in the heart from the aorta (the biggest artery of the body supplying blood to all parts of the body). But nowadays, the aortic valve can be replaced by a transcathetar technique from a tiny puncture in the groin artery. This technique does not involve any surgical incision over the body .

A 50 year old female was admitted to SSB Hospital Faridabad for this procedure recently. She was suffering from severe aortic stenosis (Narrowing of valve) causing severe obstruction of blood flow from heart to aorta. She was having breathlessness and chest pain. In addition to severe aortic stenosis , she was also found to have critical blockage in her right coronary artery . Both problems coexist in around 20% of patients.

Both these problems at this age are surgically handled by cutting open the chest and heart and doing valve replacement and bypass surgery. The patient refused to undergo such a major double heart surgery. She readily agreed for the non surgical treatment option by Cathetar based heart valve replacement called TAVR (Transcathetar aortic valve replacement) and angioplasty & stenting of right coronary artery.

Both the procedures were done successfully in the same sitting. It was done without giving general anaesthesia. Both procedures could be finished within 2 hours. Patient tolerated the procedure very well. There was no pain or discomfort caused to patient during the procedure. She recovered very fast. Patient was fit for discharge the next day. Another important thing is that the valve placed through the catheter was made in ndia. Valves can be very precisely placed across the defective aortic valve in the cath lab.

The results are at par with the best in the world. At present the only issue is cost. This procedure costs around 15 lac to the patient which is around 4 times higher than the surgical valve replacement.

Non-surgical option called TAVR is life saving for those who are unfit for surgery and also for those who don’t want surgery despite their serious valve problem & willing to spend more money.