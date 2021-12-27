HERBCIENCE gets '100% natural' Certification for beauty and wellness products

India, 27th December 2021, Mumbai: HERBCIENCE, a Bangalore based beauty and wellness brand and a manufacturer of 100% natural, herbal-based products has been audited, certified and granted the COSMOS V3 international certification by ECOCERT Greenlife SAS Group- France, in the Care and Cleansing Category. The certificate has been issued on 12th November 2021, within the scope of the accreditation for product certification enlisted by International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) with Registration number 133. HERBCIENCE aims to establish a common standard of safety and quality for all its products through this certification to establish trust amongst its users.

Mr. Ravi Malavat, CEO, HERBCIENCE said, “We are delighted and proud to announce that HERBCIENCE is now internationally certified by the highest certification for quality and safety standards. We are geared up to introduce a wide range of personal care products under the new certification, globally.”

Dr. Pooja Krishna Prasad, Co-Founder, HERBCIENCE said, “It is our utmost pleasure to provide the society with 100% natural and 100% safe products for daily use. HERBCIENCE works for the betterment of mankind and the environment. Our continuous R&D effort by the in-house team of Ayurvedic Doctors, who have immense herbal knowledge, has helped us achieve the 100% Natural certification. Our products completely avoid all the toxic chemicals like Sulphates, Parabens, Fragrance, Colors etc., making it safe for daily use. We follow a scientific approach and work at phyto component levels to provide the right solution for skin/hair related problems. We adhere to the classical method of extraction of herbs for their effective performance in our products and use only naturally derived preservatives.”

COSMOS is the highest global standard that guarantees consumers the organic or natural products, through its stringent qualification criteria and highest feasible sustainability practices. France based ECOCERT is the world's leading Natural/ Organic certification body. It conducts inspections in over 130 countries, certifying organic and natural products across the world.

<strong>About HERBCIENCE</strong>

HERBCIENCE is the first Indian brand to manufacture ‘100% Natural and 100% Safe’, beauty and wellness products, for the welfare of human beings, environment and for the future generation. The brand has been committed since its inception, to manufacture and distribute 100% safe and 100% natural personal care products to mankind. Products are developed by a team of reputed Ayurvedic Doctors, with a deep knowledge in herbal science and practice of ancient Ayurveda recipes, including a clear scientific approach. The team has done a lot of research activity to develop natural preservatives, which could help them get ‘100% Natural’ certification from the International Certification body. Toxic Cosmetics or beauty products have been the biggest social issue in this era. HERBCIENCE is born to fight against this biggest social challenge of Toxic Cosmetics. Their natural solutions for personal care have created happy customers all around the globe. HERBCIENCE hopes to create a global family of satisfied users that can benefit from their naturally crafted products. They hope that their relentless initiatives will help contribute towards an eco-friendly future.

To know more, visit- https://bit.ly/32oirIA

