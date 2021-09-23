Here’s how advancing powder metallurgy will help India in the long run

Powder metallurgy is the scientific process of manufacturing metal (ferrous and nonferrous) powders and making components from those Metal powders. The basic components (P/M parts) for many products are applicable in automobiles, automotive, aeronautical to other industrial and household appliances.

Involute Metal Powders (add website hyperlink) (IMPT) was formerly known as S Mohanty & co. and has been an instrumental organisation in setting up many metal powder industries in India in the last four decades.

From development of indigenous furnaces to processes, the company has created various patented techniques to boost the production of metal powders in India with the latest one being one for the manufacturing of Sponge Iron Powder. Earlier development being process involving two stage reduction of iron mill scales. Recently they developed the process of using magnetite for making sponge iron. It is a unique process that has numerous environmental benefits compared to traditional processes.

Some basic applications of iron powder include brake pads, shock absorbers for the automotive industry, clutches and pulleys, metal cutting, scarfing and many others. The automotive industry in India is one of the biggest in the world and consumes about 135,000 tonnes of metal powder every year and due to the lack of indigenous factories, India can’t meet the demands and has to heavily rely on importing the powders from other counties like China and is more expensive.

As the world slowly reels from the drawbacks of the ongoing covid pandemic and the emphasis on the Make in India initiative, this industry could see a huge boost and has a lot of potential for growth due to lack of competition.

The work done by IMPT will help start-ups and organisations that are involved in the production of metal powders go a long way and establish India as a leader in metal powder manufacturing.

