Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.
Here's how Krini offers smart space-saving furniture solutions

Krini Furniture offers space-saving and smart furniture solutions according to your needs.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:28 PM IST

India, 5th February 2021: Has the lack of space ever bothered you with your renovation plans? Or hampered with setting up the perfect cozy corner in your house? Krini Furniture, a Mumbai-based furniture manufacturer, provides customers with intelligent solutions to make the best out of tight spaces.

Established in 1997 by Mr. Amiet R. Barot and officially registered in 2012, Krini Furniture has decades of experience in providing customers with quality and unique designs. The company not only manufactures but also sells furniture to retailers with the option to customize for bulk packages. Their Wall Bed and Wall Mounted Tables designs are renowned in the market and Krini continues to provide a plethora of new designs. Krini Furniture focuses on a customer-oriented approach wherein customers are assisted with customized solutions in terms of colours depending on their requirements. The company provides designs that excel all standard core requirements, together with a huge array of options, price points, and scales for customers with the best possible solutions.

Krini Furniture specializes in products such as wall beds with/without sofa, study table, wall mounted table, floor beds with/without storage, and much more.
At Krini Furniture, the products are further shipped out to dealerships and retailers. They specialize in providing smart furniture solutions to builders and developers for their projects. Various options to buy in bulk are also provided. Furthermore, these products are also shipped abroad to various bulk buyers. At present, the company has a design studio in Malad. Krini Furniture wishes to open more experience centers across the globe.

Krini Furniture specializes in products such as wall beds with/without sofa, study table, TV Mount Provision, wall mounted table, floor beds with/without storage, folding tables, sofa cum beds with/without lounger, ottomans, centre table cum folding bed and much more. All the products are created by adept and skillful professionals who have years of experience in metal/wood work and product designs. The products are manufactured at a factory which is in a joint venture and is located at Wada, Palghar. Krini Furniture goods can be bought from their online E-portal, from online retailers such as Amazon, Pepperfry, Flipkart, EBay etc. and also through dealers.

Amiet Rameshchandra Barot, founder, Krini Furniture.
Founder Amiet Rameshchandra Barot, says,”In more than 20 years since the company was founded, we at Krini Furniture always aim to provide the best quality products to our customers. We have always put customer needs first and provide space-saving/smart furniture solutions. With a focus on fully integrated smart or modular furniture, Krini Furniture is now one of the best in the business. Our designs are always updated keeping in track with the latest trends as well as technological advancements. The products we offer cater to every lifestyle, budget and space requirement”.

In cities such as Mumbai, where lack of space is a never-ending issue, Krini Furniture seeks to eradicate the problem altogether. Through their carefully crafted products, customers can now make use of even the smallest of spaces. Along with that, the company offers both high-quality premium products as well as pocket-friendly products. With more and more requirements for standardized, smart solutions, Krini Furniture is on track to cement its position in the market.

For more information, please visit Krini Furniture

