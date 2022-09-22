Here's how Paytm EDC can help merchants scale their business

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a massive shift in the volume of digital payments being made in India, which reportedly saw a five-fold Year on Year (YoY) growth during the financial year 2021-22.

In fact, the country today has more than 100 crore total credit and debit cards in circulation which are being used for about 1.5 crore transactions every day and generating transactional values to the tune of a staggering ₹4,000 crore.

A large number of these transactions are facilitated by Electronic Data Capture or EDC machines, which are used for accepting payments across retail outlets. In addition to credit cards and debit cards, the EDC machines also support customer payments through QR codes, UPI, PPB and Net Banking. The cards supported are Visa, Master, Rupay and International Cards too.

Accepting payments on the EDC

Using your Paytm all in one POS to accept QR and card payments is simple. Just follow the below mentioned steps and you are good to start accepting payments using the Paytm EDC machine.

To start with, press the ‘Payments’ tab on home screen of the machine, enter the amount to be collected from the customer and tap on ‘collect’

If you are unsure of the total amount due, you can press the ‘sum’ button and use it as a calculator to arrive at the total

On pressing ‘collect’, options like TAP card, insert card, and scan QR will appear

In case a customer wishes to pay through QR code, press the scan QR button and a QR code will show on the screen

The customer will see various payment methods once they scan the QR code through the Paytm app like Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, Paytm UPI linked bank account, Paytm payments bank, other bank accounts, etc

In cases where the customer doesn't have the Paytm app installed, you can even scan QR code using any other UPI app

A payment successful message will appear on screen indicating a completed transaction

At this stage, you have the option of print an invoice for these transactions for the customer’s reference

Android machines also offer a voice-based confirmation of payment

In case of a query, or if ‘payments successful’ message does not show on the POS machine, press ‘check payment status’ at the bottom of the screen to troubleshoot

Accepting payments through credit and debit cards

The POS machine can also be used to accept payments through credit and debit cards, which have gained a lot of popularity in the country as people moved to contactless modes of payment after the Covid-19 pandemic. Using the Paytm all in one POS is simple to use and operate to accept payments through debit card and credit cards. All you need to do is follow these point by point instructions:

First, enter the amount due and press ‘collect’

On pressing ‘collect’, options like tap card insert card and scan QR will appear

The customer can either tap his card at the top of the screen or insert card into the slot provided in the machine

The customer’s credit or debit card pin needs to be entered when prompted

A payment successful message will appear on screen indicating a completed transaction

An invoice can be printed for successful card transactions which shared through SMS to save paper

Cancelling a transaction

One of the reasons why credit and debit cards are not preferred by a lot of people is due to the inflexibility they offer in terms of refunds or cancellations. Unlike cash payments, where the disputed amount of money can instantly change hands again, transaction reversal used to be a cumbersome process. But, with the Paytm POS machine, this is easily made possible. To cancel a transaction:

Click the three bars at the top left of the screen

All recent transactions will reflect on the screen

Select the transaction to be cancelled and press ‘Cancel payment’

Enter your registered mobile number

The merchant needs to open the Paytm app, go to ‘scan QR’ and click on ‘Show payment code’ at the bottom of the screen

Enter the OTP shown in your EDC device and click ‘enter’

As soon as you do that, the payments will be cancelled

You can verify this in your recent transactions, a red cross will appear next to that payment transaction

If you have any queries, you can call the Paytm business helpdesk at 01204440440

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.