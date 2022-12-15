Here’s how Paytm is empowering small vendors in India

Paytm, the digital payments giant which pioneered the QR code revolution in India, is making waves among not only Indian users but also NRIs visiting their home country. From a vegetable seller on the roadside to a jaggery seller on a bullock cart, Paytm is being used by small merchants across the country, making everyday transactions easy. Many users have taken to Twitter to highlight how the pioneer of mobile and QR payments has empowered Indians.

A user took to the microblogging site to share his experience of using Paytm to pay for vegetables at a roadside vendor in Delhi. The user, Raghav Oberoi, who has been living in Germany for 11 years, was impressed by the convenience of the payment method and mentioned that he has not experienced such ease of payment in Germany.

Just bought 1kg gobi and made the payment via #Paytm. I have been living in Germany for past 11 years, never have I ever experienced such an ease of payment. pic.twitter.com/HoA2zHs5a1 — Raghav Oberoi (@oberoi_raghav27) December 8, 2022

Raghav Oberoi tweeted,“Just bought 1kg gobi and made the payment via #Paytm. I have been living in Germany for past 11 years, never have I ever experienced such an ease of payment”.

Perhaps there is a confusion, the picture is from a road side vendor in Delhi (I am currently here on vacation) and I am a permanent resident in Germany where you still need to pay in CASH at many places. — Raghav Oberoi (@oberoi_raghav27) December 9, 2022

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to the tweet, saying, “Absolutely! I miss #PaytmKaro in so many “developed” countries. 🚀”

The President of IT industry body Nasscom, Debjani Ghosh, also responded to the Twitter user's experience with Paytm. Ghosh wrote, "Welcome to Digital India," highlighting the growing popularity of digital payment methods in the country and the government's push for a cashless economy.

Welcome to Digital India 😊😊❤❤ https://t.co/k7sBJajH4t — debjani ghosh (@debjani_ghosh_) December 9, 2022

Paytm has become a go-to payment option for millions of Indians, with “Paytm Karo’ evolving into a verb.

In a video shared by a Twitter user, a jaggery seller on a bullock cart in Jaipur was seen sporting three Paytm QR codes for customers to pay with. It was aptly captioned, “Desh badal raha hai. (The country is changing)”

The convenience of accepting payments through the platform has made Paytm a favourite even among small vendors.

My local fruit wallah is delighted with the #UPI experience since he doesn't have to chase people for small payments. This innovation ticks all the success boxes cc @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/GiKdchVcCR — 🇮🇳 Riitu Chugh ऋतू चुघ (@junoesque) December 10, 2022

Another Twitter user, Riitu Chugh, tweeted that her local fruit seller is particularly delighted with the UPI experience offered by Paytm. She noted that the seller no longer has to chase people for small payments. “This innovation ticks all the success boxes,” she said, tagging Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

India has made significant strides in the digital payments space and one of the key factors contributing to this success is the growth of mobile payment platforms like Paytm.

Incidentally, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who was on a two-day official visit to India recently, used Paytm while shopping at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Welcome all #G20 delegates and foreign dignitaries India and experience India's world class digital payment infrastructure, just #PaytmKaro ! 🇮🇳🚀 https://t.co/xEMI6JTXYP — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 6, 2022

American philanthropist Melinda French Gates, the Co-founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also used Paytm to pay for a water bottle at a kirana store in the national capital earlier this week.

“Melinda French Gates visited Garhi Village in New Delhi and witnessed how India's digital public infrastructure is enabling financial inclusion,” the foundation tweeted.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.