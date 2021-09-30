Here’s the Best Free Youtube MP3 Converter in 2021

Sometimes YouTube is great for background music. Many users access YouTube to stream audio or listen to their favorite episodes while doing something else.

While it is true, YouTube is one of the most popular social networks in the world and it is thanks to its esteemed the best streaming video platform that offers various solutions to its users.

But there is a problem with it: you can't listen offline. YouTube is a website, and all websites require an internet connection to stream content. But a good MP3 downloader can save your day - and we happen to know one of the best out there.

What do you have to consider when downloading from YouTube?

Users don't have to be afraid that at some point the police will be at the door. Downloading music from YouTube is allowed - as long as you only use the music for yourself. Media lawyer Christian Sulecki explains:

“Yes, you can download music from YouTube. The limit is always reached when the portal from which you want to download something is obviously illegal. But this is not the case with YouTube. YouTube is not obviously illegal. That's why you can download both the soundtrack and the whole video there. YouTube writes in the terms and conditions that this is not effective. However, you usually did not agree to the terms and conditions of YouTube at all; at least not if you have not opened your own account there or have not actively logged in. In this respect, the terms and conditions have no effect on you here. "

Again, in a nutshell: Do not log into YouTube when downloading and do not pass on or sell the music under any circumstances. Only then is it a so-called private copy. But anyone who resells the music or puts it back online for many other users is liable for damages. Then it is no longer a private copy, but a copyright infringement.

Free YouTube to MP3 Converter

The web converter by go-mp3.com is quite simple and easy to use. Just paste the YouTube video link, wait for the conversion process and download your favourite song or video as MP3. With this YouTube to MP3 online converter, you don't have to install anything; the free service works online and without advertising.

The website is simple and clear, and is also available in Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.