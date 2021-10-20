Here’s the complete guide to creating perfect Instagram username

Registering a username is a simple process, but how do you pick the right keywords? First things first, you will be known for your Instagram username - whether it is an individual account or you are running a business page. It is similar to a website domain name. Not everyone is a famous person or owns a brand that people already know about. So, it goes without saying that your brand name should be easy to read and must give your audience a clear idea of what your page is about.

As quoted by iStaunch, the big portion of your brand’s success depends on your username, no matter how great your content is, it will perform below par if you don’t get the right username. You don’t want your brand to fail before even starting.

Don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the best tips for finding a perfect brand name for your Instagram. By the end of this guide, you will most certainly know which name you should use for your Instagram business/personal account.

Let’s start with a few important factors to consider when choosing an Instagram username.

Important Factor to Consider

1. Easy to Pronounce: Keep it short, simple, and easy to read. People don’t want to follow or buy products from brands that have a username too complex to pronounce.

2. Unique: Since you are not allowed to use a name that’s already taken, you can use Instagram Username Checker to check if a Instagram username is available, before proceeding with the name selection process. It isn’t only about choosing a name that is not occupied already, but you need to ensure that the username does not resemble the name of a famous brand or business in your niche. You will end up with copyright infringement if your Instagram username is similar to another brand.

3. Underscores and Period: Try to use words only, but it might not be an option for most people. There is a good chance the name you want is already taken. So, your best bet is to use underscores, periods, and other special characters to create a unique username that’s available. Now, don’t use too many underscores or periods, especially in a row. It makes your brand hard to search for.

4. Ideal Length: The longer the names, the more ambiguous they look. So, keep it short. A few characters are enough. Remember that conciseness is the key to a successful Instagram username.

5. Gender and Ethnicity: Unless you are in a niche that involves religion, race, ethnicity, and gender, try to keep these out of your Instagram username. These are the most sensitive topics and there is a good chance you will end up losing a large portion of your audience before they even start following you. Never add anything that supports a particular religion, gender, political group, ethnicity, and other sensitive aspects.

6. Nothing Too Fancy or Popular: A name that’s too fancy or too common is hard to compete with. There are probably hundreds of thousands of people running an Instagram account with these names (such as billionaire, investment, motivation, and good quotes). The chances of a new page making it to the top of the search results are slim to none. So, it is best to avoid them altogether and choose something unique instead.

8. Keep it Relevant: Put yourself in your customers’ shoes and think about the first thing you will type in the Instagram search bar when looking for a brand. Keep your target audience in mind when creating a username.

Choosing the Best Username for Your Brand

Let’s face the reality - Instagram is home to more than a billion users and the chances you will have your brand name available are quite slim. So, you not only have to choose a name that’s available, but it must be strong enough to attract your audience and get them to hit the follow button.

Highlight Your Offerings

Your specialty, talent, or an offering that can drive people to your Instagram page is something that should be mentioned in your username itself. Don’t save it for the bio or captions. People can’t read your captions if they are unable to find your Instagram page. For example, if you are sell paintings or craftwork, use keywords like “artist”, “paint”, and other similar phrases in the username.

A clothing brand that focuses on sustainable outfits can go for the username “ethnic wear” or something similar. Consider it your website landing page and how one keyword can make or break your brand’s image. That’s exactly what an Instagram username can do to your brand.

Maintain the Consistency

So, you may not have a website yet, but do you plan on expanding your business in the future? People don’t think about it initially or until they decide to take their company on a global scale. Remember consistency is an important part of your marketing. Always be consistent with your offerings and make sure you have the same username or brand presence across all social media channels. Whether you are running a website, a Google My Business page, or an Instagram account, use the same colors and texts to make your business discoverable. Another thing you must note here is that not every social media has the same rules for the username. For instance, Instagram allows you to have a 30 character long username, but the same does not apply to Twitter. You only get 15 characters. So, decide the length accordingly.

Decide Between a Personal Name or a Brand Name

This one is often challenging. If you have a brand, but you are planning to use Instagram to connect with your audience showing your day-to-day events, likings, and other stuff, you may want to keep it personal.

At the same time, you may want people to remember your brand. If your main focus is on your products only, then go with the brand name. For those who want their brand and personality to be included in the username, consider a blend. A username that has your name and your specialty will make a perfect option.

The examples are:

- CharlotteBoutique

- AmberInteriors

- Roseglasses

Your name combined with your brand or specialty will make the best fit for your Instagram username.

