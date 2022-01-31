Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here's what all made India's Republic Day 2022 special
Here’s what all made India’s Republic Day 2022 special

One of the biggest highlights for this year’s parade was the flypast of 75 aircraft and helicopters as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav - 75 years of Independence.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 05:37 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

On 26th January 2022, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with the annual ceremonies including the parade in the national capital, Delhi, that starts at Rajpath and ends at India Gate. As a part of the celebration, our country's president hoisted the national flag at Rajpath. India's social and cultural heritage could be seen in all its glory.

While the country enjoys watching the magnificent parade and shows every year, some new elements in this year's celebration is what made it extra special.

This year, the spectators got invited in a rather interesting way. The greeting card for the parade and beating the retreat ceremony, made from eco-friendly material, was embedded with seeds of medicinal plants. The card could be planted after use, thus reducing waste generation.

Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav
The nation was left awe-struck as it witnessed 1,000 indigenous drones light up the sky at the beating retreat ceremony giving more power to the Government's Make-in-India initiative. The drone show made for a perfect culmination to the ceremonies.

This year, students narrated the story of brave-hearts of the country in the format of their choice. Many students from across the country participated in this competition called #VeerGatha paying tribute to the heroes of our nation.

Apart from the above, this year, the government interacted with the nation's citizens through engaging activities on social media and their website, including polling for the best tableau of the Republic Day parade.

