Home / Brand Post / Here’s what all made India’s Republic Day 2022 special
brand post

Here’s what all made India’s Republic Day 2022 special

  • One of the biggest highlights for this year’s parade was the flypast of 75 aircraft and helicopters as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav - 75 years of Independence.
75 years of Independence
75 years of Independence
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Brand Studio

On 26th January 2022, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with the annual ceremonies including the parade in the national capital, Delhi, that starts at Rajpath and ends at India Gate. As a part of the celebration, our country's president hoisted the national flag at Rajpath. India's social and cultural heritage could be seen in all its glory.

While the country enjoys watching the magnificent parade and shows every year, some new elements in this year's celebration is what made it extra special.

This year, the spectators got invited in a rather interesting way. The greeting card for the parade and beating the retreat ceremony, made from eco-friendly material, was embedded with seeds of medicinal plants. The card could be planted after use, thus reducing waste generation.

One of the biggest highlights for this year’s parade was the flypast of 75 aircraft and helicopters as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav - 75 years of Independence.

Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav
Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav

The nation was left awe-struck as it witnessed 1,000 indigenous drones light up the sky at the beating retreat ceremony giving more power to the Government's Make-in-India initiative. The drone show made for a perfect culmination to the ceremonies.

This year, students narrated the story of brave-hearts of the country in the format of their choice. Many students from across the country participated in this competition called #VeerGatha paying tribute to the heroes of our nation.

Apart from the above, this year, the government interacted with the nation's citizens through engaging activities on social media and their website, including polling for the best tableau of the Republic Day parade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out