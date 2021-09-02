Here's what makes IDigitalPreneur an exceptional e-learning platform

Almost everyone's life has been altered by the pandemic. Staying indoors taught most people how to go on with their lives. Work, lectures, dance/workout sessions, and various other activities that used to take place outside the four walls were now done on a laptop. When it comes to education, many schools and colleges use online lectures, e-learning videos, and other resources. One such platform that was established for the same purpose is IDigitalPreneur.

It's an exceptional digitally organised e-learning platform founded by Ashutosh Pratihast and Shivam Singh. It is an affiliate marketing programme that focuses on the skill development of its affiliates by providing courses in a range of fields that can help anyone solidify their abilities. The main aim of the brains behind this venture was to provide top-quality proficiency and abilities.

The founders describe IDigitalPreneur as a step closer to atmanirbharta. A few months ago, the idea of atmanirbhar India was promoted by PM Narendra Modi, who had said, "Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam had contributed towards freedom. Several people had sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India and Atmanirbhar Indi". The idea inspired a lot of individuals to start their own ventures and help others to grow.

Kanishk Kher, Akash Pandey, and Disha Sharma are among the talented members of the IDigitalPreneur team. All of the marketing variations are well-understood by the team members. The founders and their team worked diligently together to help IDP expand enormously in such a short time.

Through an affiliate plan, IDigitalPreneur has built a unique policy. They've enlisted the help of homemakers, students, and working professionals who want to be digital marketers as affiliates, providing them with live training and skill-based courses. As a result, they have a diverse group of people who have been schooled in knowledge, personality development, and digital marketing. They have finally moved their social media marketing projects and public speaking engagements online and begun to profit from affiliate marketing.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.